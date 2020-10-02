Buckle Up, Screen Printers: Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. Launches Volta™ S150 Screen Printing Machine for T-Shirt Care Labels and Face Masks





The Volta™ S150 solves opacity challenge associated with existing printing technologies and processes, primarily pad printing. Pad printing is not able to achieve high opacity.



This printing machine can print opaque whites and light-colored inks onto dark-colored apparel, textiles, and other materials. The Volta™ S150 is suited for printing tag free care labels directly onto apparel such as cotton shirts, polyester, spandex, sportswear, underwear, uniforms and PPE such as face masks.



Watch the Volta™ S150 in action here:



This screen-printing machine is great for start-ups, contractor printers, and industrial textile printing companies.



Key features:

- Printing area: 101x101mm (4" x 4")

- Squeegee holder size: 121mm (4.8”)

- Stroke (Front and back): 150 mm (5.9”)

- Printing speed: (1600 parts per hour) - 50% more than pad printer

- Modes: Automatic and semi-automatic modes.

- On demand printing speed and cycle control for: Single and multi-pass printing



Convenient features:

- Easy set up/ Tool-less setup for quick job changeover,

- Simple, intuitive, PLC touch screen control panel

- Adjustable x-y fixture holder table, and variable inking - two features that are a first in screen printing.

- Space saving (compact design), and much more.



Volta™ S150 screen printing machine is ideal to print with the Natron™ screen printing inks. These include silicone inks for both textiles and rubber, LED UV screen printing inks, water-based inks, solvent screen-printing inks.



Visit Woburn, MA, October 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ink technology company, Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. launches the Volta™ S150 screen printing machine for printing true white tagless care labels on dark t-shirts and dark face mask substrates.The Volta™ S150 solves opacity challenge associated with existing printing technologies and processes, primarily pad printing. Pad printing is not able to achieve high opacity.This printing machine can print opaque whites and light-colored inks onto dark-colored apparel, textiles, and other materials. The Volta™ S150 is suited for printing tag free care labels directly onto apparel such as cotton shirts, polyester, spandex, sportswear, underwear, uniforms and PPE such as face masks.Watch the Volta™ S150 in action here: https://youtu.be/W8s-DBwluVA This screen-printing machine is great for start-ups, contractor printers, and industrial textile printing companies.Key features:- Printing area: 101x101mm (4" x 4")- Squeegee holder size: 121mm (4.8”)- Stroke (Front and back): 150 mm (5.9”)- Printing speed: (1600 parts per hour) - 50% more than pad printer- Modes: Automatic and semi-automatic modes.- On demand printing speed and cycle control for: Single and multi-pass printingConvenient features:- Easy set up/ Tool-less setup for quick job changeover,- Simple, intuitive, PLC touch screen control panel- Adjustable x-y fixture holder table, and variable inking - two features that are a first in screen printing.- Space saving (compact design), and much more.Volta™ S150 screen printing machine is ideal to print with the Natron™ screen printing inks. These include silicone inks for both textiles and rubber, LED UV screen printing inks, water-based inks, solvent screen-printing inks.Visit https://www.bostonindustrialsolutions.com/volta-s150-screen-printer/ to learn more about the Volta™ S150 face mask printing machine.