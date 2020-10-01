Minerva Networks Scales Presence in Asia as Regional Investments in Broadband and 5G Infrastructure Spur Video Services Upgrades

Peter Neuman named Vice President of Asia Pacific Sales to expand the Company’s regional initiatives





“Our customers in the region are signaling rapidly changing market dynamics for pay TV,” said Todd Clayton, Chief Commercial Officer at Minerva. “Global growth of streaming services is putting pressure on traditional TV operators to enhance their video offerings. The region’s investments in 5G infrastructure also opens up opportunities for Minerva as mobile operators will need innovative platforms to power premium and ad-sponsored video services.”



“Having worked closely with Minerva for several years, I have witnessed firsthand how their platforms enable innovative video services while also greatly reducing time to market,” said Peter Neuman. “Minerva 10 is ideally suited for the Asian market where low upfront costs, rapid deployment and flexible business models are key for operators to succeed.”



Peter joins Minerva Networks from Anevia where he served as the Vice President of Sales for APAC. Over the years Peter has served in senior executive roles for global operators and leading technology providers Including Irdeto, ATX Networks, Liberty Global, DIRECTV Latin America, and Hughes Aircraft International.



About Minerva Networks

