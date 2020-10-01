PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Minerva Networks Scales Presence in Asia as Regional Investments in Broadband and 5G Infrastructure Spur Video Services Upgrades


Peter Neuman named Vice President of Asia Pacific Sales to expand the Company’s regional initiatives

San Jose, CA, October 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Minerva Networks, the leading provider of management platforms for the delivery of advanced television services, today announced it is expanding its presence in Asia as demand for video services is expected to grow to $66B over the next five years. To address this market opportunity Minerva has hired Peter Neuman as Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific. Peter will help guide regional operators planning to deploy next generation video services.

“Our customers in the region are signaling rapidly changing market dynamics for pay TV,” said Todd Clayton, Chief Commercial Officer at Minerva. “Global growth of streaming services is putting pressure on traditional TV operators to enhance their video offerings. The region’s investments in 5G infrastructure also opens up opportunities for Minerva as mobile operators will need innovative platforms to power premium and ad-sponsored video services.”

“Having worked closely with Minerva for several years, I have witnessed firsthand how their platforms enable innovative video services while also greatly reducing time to market,” said Peter Neuman. “Minerva 10 is ideally suited for the Asian market where low upfront costs, rapid deployment and flexible business models are key for operators to succeed.”

Peter joins Minerva Networks from Anevia where he served as the Vice President of Sales for APAC. Over the years Peter has served in senior executive roles for global operators and leading technology providers Including Irdeto, ATX Networks, Liberty Global, DIRECTV Latin America, and Hughes Aircraft International.

About Minerva Networks
Minerva is the leading provider of management platforms for the delivery of next-generation television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva’s solutions to power advanced entertainment services that delight millions of subscribers. Minerva enables operators and content providers to transform their video offerings and deliver unique experiences anywhere and on any device. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.com
Minerva Networks
Matt Cuson
(408) 567-9400
www.minervanetworks.com
