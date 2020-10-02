Virtual Frogtown Artwalk Offers Free Workshops, Activities and Presentations

The three-day festival, The Frogtown Artwalk, in its 12th year, kicks off on Friday, October 16 and runs until Sunday, October 18, with programming and activities for kids and adults including free workshops, artist talks, panel discussions, art exhibits, online art galleries, music and dance performances, video interviews, crafts and demonstrations. All activities will be live-streamed on one or more platforms including EVAC’s website, Facebook and Zoom.





Reading the River: The Poems of Lewis MacAdams Co-Presented by Elysian Valley Arts Collective and Beyond Baroque Literary | Arts Center, hosted by author, journalist and editor Rex Weiner. A panel of guest poets, family and friends of poet, activist and founder of Friends of the Los Angeles River read poems, share stories and anecdotes about the man that “spoke for the river” and dedicated his life to the revitalization of the Los Angeles River. Guest readers include poet Mike Sonksen, author SA Griffin, Phoebe MacAdams and more. Friday, October 16, 2020 - 5:00-6:00 PM on Zoom. Sign up required at:

www.evartscollective.com/classes



Writing the Rock ’n Roll Memoir - As part of the “Artwalk After Dark” category of events, author and journalist Rex Weiner hosts a talk with two of the most legendary ladies of the Hollywood Rock ’n’ Roll scene. Joining Rex is author, journalist and one of the world’s best known groupies of the golden era of rock, Pamela Des Barres (I’m with the Band, Take Another Little Piece of My Heart: A Groupie Grows Up) and Pleasant Gehman, best-selling author (Underground Guide to Los Angeles), journalist and renaissance woman also known as renowned belly dancer Princess Farhana. Friday, October 16, 2020 - 8:00-9:00 PM on Zoom. Sign up required at: www.evartscollective.com/classes



LA River X Panel Discussion - Look at the L.A. River - What Do You See? - Join the

acclaimed writer, columnist, and broadcaster Patt Morrison (LA Times, Spectrum News) as she moderates a virtual panel discussion with LA River X founding curator Dr. Tilly Hinton and three LA River X guest hosts; artist Margaret Gallagher, photographer T. Chick McClure, and photographer Peter Bennett. Saturday, October 17, 2020 4:00-5:00 PM on Zoom. Sign up required: www.evartscollective.com/classes



During the 3-day festival, Wax Paper, a popular sandwich shop in Frogtown will offer a special Patt Morrison vegetarian sandwich to mark the occasion of the virtual artwalk and Patt’s event. www.waxpaperco.com



Frogtown Brewery will offer a 15% discount when you visit their newly re-opened outdoor, socially-distanced patio if you mention the word “ARTWALK” when ordering October 16, 17, & 18, 2020.



Both establishments sell the famous Kruegermann Pickles, a Frogtown institution since 1965.



The Concrete Beast: Hollywood and Noir at the L.A. River. The LA River is ready for its close up! Join in on a special virtual Frogtown Artwalk experience as we explore and learn all about the history of the L.A. River and its path to infamy on screen and off in this lecture by Hollywood Historian, Karie Bible, co-author of "Location Filming in Los Angeles" and official tour guide at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Saturday, October 17, 2020 - 6:00-7:00 PM on Zoom. Sign up required: www.evartscollective.com/classes



Rose River Maker Sessions - A special Frogtown Artwalk Crafter-noon, make red felt roses for the "Rose River” art installation, a massive memorial conceptualized by acclaimed installation artist Marcos Lutyens. With over 200,000 hand-crafted roses, the memorial will honor those lives lost in the U.S. to Covid-19. There will be two makers sessions on Zoom - Sunday, October 18, 2020 - 2:00-3:15 PM in English and 3:30-4:45 PM in Spanish. Find out more about this moving memorial at www.roseriver.memorial



Artwalk After Dark - Dance Party with DJ and live art projections by Projected Visions. Put on your dancing shoes, get out your hula hoop and shake your groove thing while watching projected art live from the LA River in Frogtown. Happens Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 8:00 PM Live on Facebook and on www.evartscollective.com



Juried Art Show with a $500 top cash prize. Jury panel consists of well-known Los Angeles artists Mark Steven Greenfield, Ramone Munoz and Anne-Elizabeth Sobieski. No fees to enter. Deadline to enter is October 10, 2020. To submit your art and get details, go to www.evartscollective.com



The virtual Frogtown Artwalk is sponsored by Plan:d Gallery, FSY Architects, Department of Cultural Affairs, Dake-Wilson Architects and Pacific West Business Properties.



About The Elysian Valley Arts Collective



The Elysian Valley Arts Collective (EVAC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit that operates in the Elysian Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The EVAC was created to cultivate a sense of place and support a local, creative community along the rapidly revitalizing Los Angeles River.



For more information and artwalk activities schedule see EVAC’s Website



Facebook: @frogtownarts / Instagram: @frogtownarts / Twitter: @frogtownarts



For media inquires and questions contact: Michelene Cherie - Cherie Creative Company, 323-512-1309, michelenecherie@gmail.com Los Angeles, CA, October 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Festival Highlights:Reading the River: The Poems of Lewis MacAdams Co-Presented by Elysian Valley Arts Collective and Beyond Baroque Literary | Arts Center, hosted by author, journalist and editor Rex Weiner. A panel of guest poets, family and friends of poet, activist and founder of Friends of the Los Angeles River read poems, share stories and anecdotes about the man that “spoke for the river” and dedicated his life to the revitalization of the Los Angeles River. Guest readers include poet Mike Sonksen, author SA Griffin, Phoebe MacAdams and more. Friday, October 16, 2020 - 5:00-6:00 PM on Zoom. Sign up required at:www.evartscollective.com/classesWriting the Rock ’n Roll Memoir - As part of the “Artwalk After Dark” category of events, author and journalist Rex Weiner hosts a talk with two of the most legendary ladies of the Hollywood Rock ’n’ Roll scene. Joining Rex is author, journalist and one of the world’s best known groupies of the golden era of rock, Pamela Des Barres (I’m with the Band, Take Another Little Piece of My Heart: A Groupie Grows Up) and Pleasant Gehman, best-selling author (Underground Guide to Los Angeles), journalist and renaissance woman also known as renowned belly dancer Princess Farhana. Friday, October 16, 2020 - 8:00-9:00 PM on Zoom. Sign up required at: www.evartscollective.com/classesLA River X Panel Discussion - Look at the L.A. River - What Do You See? - Join theacclaimed writer, columnist, and broadcaster Patt Morrison (LA Times, Spectrum News) as she moderates a virtual panel discussion with LA River X founding curator Dr. Tilly Hinton and three LA River X guest hosts; artist Margaret Gallagher, photographer T. Chick McClure, and photographer Peter Bennett. Saturday, October 17, 2020 4:00-5:00 PM on Zoom. Sign up required: www.evartscollective.com/classesDuring the 3-day festival, Wax Paper, a popular sandwich shop in Frogtown will offer a special Patt Morrison vegetarian sandwich to mark the occasion of the virtual artwalk and Patt’s event. www.waxpaperco.comFrogtown Brewery will offer a 15% discount when you visit their newly re-opened outdoor, socially-distanced patio if you mention the word “ARTWALK” when ordering October 16, 17, & 18, 2020.Both establishments sell the famous Kruegermann Pickles, a Frogtown institution since 1965.The Concrete Beast: Hollywood and Noir at the L.A. River. The LA River is ready for its close up! Join in on a special virtual Frogtown Artwalk experience as we explore and learn all about the history of the L.A. River and its path to infamy on screen and off in this lecture by Hollywood Historian, Karie Bible, co-author of "Location Filming in Los Angeles" and official tour guide at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Saturday, October 17, 2020 - 6:00-7:00 PM on Zoom. Sign up required: www.evartscollective.com/classesRose River Maker Sessions - A special Frogtown Artwalk Crafter-noon, make red felt roses for the "Rose River” art installation, a massive memorial conceptualized by acclaimed installation artist Marcos Lutyens. With over 200,000 hand-crafted roses, the memorial will honor those lives lost in the U.S. to Covid-19. There will be two makers sessions on Zoom - Sunday, October 18, 2020 - 2:00-3:15 PM in English and 3:30-4:45 PM in Spanish. Find out more about this moving memorial at www.roseriver.memorialArtwalk After Dark - Dance Party with DJ and live art projections by Projected Visions. Put on your dancing shoes, get out your hula hoop and shake your groove thing while watching projected art live from the LA River in Frogtown. Happens Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 8:00 PM Live on Facebook and on www.evartscollective.comJuried Art Show with a $500 top cash prize. Jury panel consists of well-known Los Angeles artists Mark Steven Greenfield, Ramone Munoz and Anne-Elizabeth Sobieski. No fees to enter. Deadline to enter is October 10, 2020. To submit your art and get details, go to www.evartscollective.comThe virtual Frogtown Artwalk is sponsored by Plan:d Gallery, FSY Architects, Department of Cultural Affairs, Dake-Wilson Architects and Pacific West Business Properties.About The Elysian Valley Arts CollectiveThe Elysian Valley Arts Collective (EVAC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit that operates in the Elysian Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The EVAC was created to cultivate a sense of place and support a local, creative community along the rapidly revitalizing Los Angeles River.For more information and artwalk activities schedule see EVAC’s WebsiteFacebook: @frogtownarts / Instagram: @frogtownarts / Twitter: @frogtownartsFor media inquires and questions contact: Michelene Cherie - Cherie Creative Company, 323-512-1309, michelenecherie@gmail.com