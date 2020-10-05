20 Year Project in the Making, Hamlet/Horatio Released to Vimeo in Early October

Hamlet/Horatio is a film re-staging of Hamlet from Horatio's perspective. David Wenzel said he played Hamlet in several NYC productions that were produced. This is how they came up with a new concept of the tragedy of Hamlet. The film has won awards at the multiple film festivals, including the Los Angeles Film Awards and the New York Cinematography Awards.





Hamlet/Horatio, a modern re-telling of the classic Shakespeare play Hamlet, will be released on the Vimeo streaming platform on October 8. This film has been a 20-year collaboration between David Wenzel, David Vando and Sundance Award winner Paul Warner. The film celebrates the power of love to transcend corruption and evil driven by Horatio's mission to keep Hamlet's spirit alive, even after death.



Shakespeare's longest play was originally about the King of Denmark's son, Hamlet. In the play, Hamlet is told by his father's ghost to avenge his death and kill the new king, Hamlet's uncle. In the original play, Horatio is Hamlet's trusted and beloved friend. Instead of telling the Hamlet story through its main character's eyes, the film Hamlet/Horatio flips the notion on its head and tells the story through Horatio's perspective.



"David Vando and I, David Wenzel, felt it was a need to introduce Hamlet/Horatio in a new concept to make it more relatable to a newer audience that might have been standoffish with Shakespeare in the past," David Wenzel said. "We have known Sundance Award Winner Paul Warner for over 20 years and was a logical choice for him to direct."



Hamlet/Horatio is a film re-staging Hamlet from Horatio's perspective. David Wenzel said he played Hamlet in several NYC productions that were produced. This is how they came up with a new concept of the tragedy of Hamlet. The film has won awards at the multiple film festivals, including the Los Angeles Film Awards and the New York Cinematography Awards.



Hamlet/Horatio will be available on multiple platforms, including streaming on Vimeo, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast, on October 8 for $11.99. Glass House Productions is distributing the film.



You can watch the Hamlet/Horatio trailer and the full film on October 8 at this link, Union City, NJ, October 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- https://vimeo.com/ondemand/hamlethoratio Hamlet/Horatio, a modern re-telling of the classic Shakespeare play Hamlet, will be released on the Vimeo streaming platform on October 8. This film has been a 20-year collaboration between David Wenzel, David Vando and Sundance Award winner Paul Warner. The film celebrates the power of love to transcend corruption and evil driven by Horatio's mission to keep Hamlet's spirit alive, even after death.Shakespeare's longest play was originally about the King of Denmark's son, Hamlet. In the play, Hamlet is told by his father's ghost to avenge his death and kill the new king, Hamlet's uncle. In the original play, Horatio is Hamlet's trusted and beloved friend. Instead of telling the Hamlet story through its main character's eyes, the film Hamlet/Horatio flips the notion on its head and tells the story through Horatio's perspective."David Vando and I, David Wenzel, felt it was a need to introduce Hamlet/Horatio in a new concept to make it more relatable to a newer audience that might have been standoffish with Shakespeare in the past," David Wenzel said. "We have known Sundance Award Winner Paul Warner for over 20 years and was a logical choice for him to direct."Hamlet/Horatio is a film re-staging Hamlet from Horatio's perspective. David Wenzel said he played Hamlet in several NYC productions that were produced. This is how they came up with a new concept of the tragedy of Hamlet. The film has won awards at the multiple film festivals, including the Los Angeles Film Awards and the New York Cinematography Awards.Hamlet/Horatio will be available on multiple platforms, including streaming on Vimeo, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast, on October 8 for $11.99. Glass House Productions is distributing the film.You can watch the Hamlet/Horatio trailer and the full film on October 8 at this link, https://vimeo.com/ondemand/hamlethoratio