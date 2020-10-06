The Brooklyn Cancer Center Welcomes Asmat Ullah, MD

Press Releases The Brooklyn Cancer Center Press Release Share Blog

Growing up in a small town in Pakistan, Dr. Ullah saw many sick people including his own family. The ability to make a difference in one’s health inspired him to become an oncology physician.



Dr. Ullah received his medical degree from Rawalpindi Medical College in Pakistan. Thereafter, he completed an internship and pre-residency in Internal Medicine and Surgery at Rawalpindi General Hospital. His internship in Pathology and Internal Medicine Residency was completed at Holy Family Hospital. After coming to the United States, Dr. Ullah completed his internship and residency training in Internal Medicine, as well as a Fellowship in medical oncology at Nassau University Medical Center.



Excited to be a part of The Brooklyn Cancer Center and deliver high-quality patient-centered care, Dr. Ullah said, “I love being a part of the Brooklyn community and to be able to take care of patients who need my help at a difficult time in their lives.”



If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Ullah, please call (718) 732-4080.



For more information, please visit our website at



About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:



New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.



About The Brooklyn Hospital:



Sarah Gould

631-574-8360



https://brooklyncancer.com/



