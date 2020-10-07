Boca Raton Virtual Jewish Film Festival - Sept. 29 thru Dec. 25; 36 Premiere Films at Levis JCC Sandler Center

The virtual festival will run from September 29 – December 25, 2020 and will feature narrative, documentary and short films, all with a Jewish theme, from around the world. Special to this year’s virtual festival are webinars with filmmakers and cast members and the opportunity to view the film up to 72 hours after its scheduled time. Premiere Screenings of I'll Find You, My Name Is Sara & Anton are featured.





“COVID-19 has given us a unique opportunity to engage with our community from the comfort and safety of their homes, while expanding our reach to film lovers around the country, and overseas,” said Wendy Honig BRJFF Artistic Director.



“We continue to present an unsurpassed line-up of films and speakers while adapting to our new normal,” said Lesley Rich, BRJFF Program & Production Director.



Tickets for documentary films are $10 and $12 for feature films (prices are per household); tickets are available for purchase online at bocajff.org. Bargain 10 film Pass available for $99 and All Access Pass for $199. A full program guide including dates, showtimes and a synopsis of each film is also available on the website. For more information, contact Lisa Barash at lisab@bocafed.org or call 561-558-2514. The Levis JCC Sandler Center is located at 21050 95th Avenue S. in Boca Raton.



Planning for the 5th Annual BRJFF has already begun. Providing it is safe to host in-person, the two-week festival will be in theatres this Spring 2021.



About The Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival

The mission of the Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought-provoking films that encourage audiences to expand their awareness and understanding of the Jewish world and engage in dialogue to explore the many diverse perspectives portrayed by the films presented.



About the Levis JCC Sandler Center

The Levis JCC’s Phyllis & Harvey Sandler Center, which highlights renowned talent from artists and actors to authors and so much more, gives adults of all ages and faiths an opportunity to connect with others who share similar interests in continuing education, travel and social events. Learn more at levisjcc.org/culture. Boca Raton, FL, October 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center’s Sandler Center announces its first-ever virtual Fall Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival (BRJFF). The Festival Website can be found at https://brjff2020.eventive.org/welcome . The virtual festival will run from September 29 – December 25, 2020 and will feature narrative, documentary and short films, all with a Jewish theme, from around the world. Special to this year’s virtual festival are webinars with filmmakers and cast members and the opportunity to view the film up to 72 hours after its scheduled time. The broad array of films explores the Jewish experience, culture, history, identity, and topics relevant to Jewish life with a diverse collection of 30+ international and independent premiere films from over 22 countries.“COVID-19 has given us a unique opportunity to engage with our community from the comfort and safety of their homes, while expanding our reach to film lovers around the country, and overseas,” said Wendy Honig BRJFF Artistic Director.“We continue to present an unsurpassed line-up of films and speakers while adapting to our new normal,” said Lesley Rich, BRJFF Program & Production Director.Tickets for documentary films are $10 and $12 for feature films (prices are per household); tickets are available for purchase online at bocajff.org. Bargain 10 film Pass available for $99 and All Access Pass for $199. A full program guide including dates, showtimes and a synopsis of each film is also available on the website. For more information, contact Lisa Barash at lisab@bocafed.org or call 561-558-2514. The Levis JCC Sandler Center is located at 21050 95th Avenue S. in Boca Raton.Planning for the 5th Annual BRJFF has already begun. Providing it is safe to host in-person, the two-week festival will be in theatres this Spring 2021.About The Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film FestivalThe mission of the Judy Levis Markhoff Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival is to provide the newest, most stimulating and thought-provoking films that encourage audiences to expand their awareness and understanding of the Jewish world and engage in dialogue to explore the many diverse perspectives portrayed by the films presented.About the Levis JCC Sandler CenterThe Levis JCC’s Phyllis & Harvey Sandler Center, which highlights renowned talent from artists and actors to authors and so much more, gives adults of all ages and faiths an opportunity to connect with others who share similar interests in continuing education, travel and social events. Learn more at levisjcc.org/culture.