Press Releases Optimal Investment Group Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Optimal Investment Group: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: FitzMark Acquires Mannings Truck Brokerage from OIG

FitzMark, a leading technology-enabled third party logistics solutions company, announced it has acquired Manning’s Truck Brokerage, a portfolio company of private equity firm Optimal Investment Group (“OIG”). Manning’s, a 50-year-old freight brokerage based in Omaha, NE, built a best-in-class reputation with midwest shippers and carriers alike in the food and agriscience spaces.





Manning’s grew consistently throughout its storied history with a focus on service, communication, and integrity. Manning’s emphasis on building deep, personal relationships with its carriers and shippers has positioned the company for substantial growth as it migrates to the FitzMark platform.



“Manning’s rich heritage and seasoned team make for an amazing culture of people committed to doing things right and treating everyone the right way,” said Charley Dehoney, CEO of Manning’s. “Merging with a leader like FitzMark ensures we will be able to continue to offer new and innovative solutions to our long-standing client base while also continuing to execute on our aggressive organic growth goals,” added Dehoney.



With the acquisition of Manning’s, FitzMark bolsters its presence in the Corn Belt while adding a dedicated team of seasoned professionals.



“Manning’s is a no-brainer add-on for us. Their team is knowledgeable, gritty, and a great cultural fit,” said Scott Fitzgerald, CEO of Fitzmark. “Manning’s will help us better serve the specific needs of our existing clientele while adding healthy, profitable revenue. We’re only interested in profitable acquisitions and Manning’s meets that description. The FitzMark team is thrilled to have them on board.”



Joey Separzadeh, a managing partner of OIG, stated, “We are very proud of what we’ve accomplished with Manning’s in our short time owning the business. We were able to eliminate customer concentration and increase the customer base to include top agriculture companies in the Midwest. FitzMark is the perfect strategic home for Manning’s and we are happy for the entire team.”



FitzMark Inc., a 14-year-old freight brokerage and logistics service provider, announced in March it bought Logistics Made Simple (LMS) in Chattanooga. The purchase comes a year after FitzMark bought Reliable Source Logistics in 2019. The combined businesses are expected to generate revenues north of $250M. Omaha, NE, October 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- FitzMark, a leading technology-enabled third-party logistics solutions company providing industry-leading Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers and carriers, announced it has acquired Manning’s Truck Brokerage, a portfolio company of private equity firm Optimal Investment Group (“OIG”). Manning’s, a 50-year-old freight brokerage based in Omaha, NE, built a best-in-class reputation with midwest shippers and carriers alike in the food and agriscience spaces. The Manning’s acquisition, which is FitzMark’s third since January of 2019, further demonstrates FitzMark’s hybrid strategy of organic growth augmented by strategic acquisitions.Manning’s grew consistently throughout its storied history with a focus on service, communication, and integrity. Manning’s emphasis on building deep, personal relationships with its carriers and shippers has positioned the company for substantial growth as it migrates to the FitzMark platform.“Manning’s rich heritage and seasoned team make for an amazing culture of people committed to doing things right and treating everyone the right way,” said Charley Dehoney, CEO of Manning’s. “Merging with a leader like FitzMark ensures we will be able to continue to offer new and innovative solutions to our long-standing client base while also continuing to execute on our aggressive organic growth goals,” added Dehoney.With the acquisition of Manning’s, FitzMark bolsters its presence in the Corn Belt while adding a dedicated team of seasoned professionals.“Manning’s is a no-brainer add-on for us. Their team is knowledgeable, gritty, and a great cultural fit,” said Scott Fitzgerald, CEO of Fitzmark. “Manning’s will help us better serve the specific needs of our existing clientele while adding healthy, profitable revenue. We’re only interested in profitable acquisitions and Manning’s meets that description. The FitzMark team is thrilled to have them on board.”Joey Separzadeh, a managing partner of OIG, stated, “We are very proud of what we’ve accomplished with Manning’s in our short time owning the business. We were able to eliminate customer concentration and increase the customer base to include top agriculture companies in the Midwest. FitzMark is the perfect strategic home for Manning’s and we are happy for the entire team.”FitzMark Inc., a 14-year-old freight brokerage and logistics service provider, announced in March it bought Logistics Made Simple (LMS) in Chattanooga. The purchase comes a year after FitzMark bought Reliable Source Logistics in 2019. The combined businesses are expected to generate revenues north of $250M. Contact Information Fitzmark

Scott Fitzgerald

(866) 944-8717





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Optimal Investment Group