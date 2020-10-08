Press Releases New York Health Press Release Share Blog

Excited to be a part of NY Health, Dr. DaCosta believes that “Medicine is challenging but finding new ways to restore health in our community is so rewarding.”





Since 2004, she has worked as an Internal Medicine physician on Long Island where she has enjoyed being able to treat the same patients and their families for nearly two decades.



https://nyhealth.com/new-york-health-welcomes-internal-medicine-physician-robin-dacosta-md/?utm_source=website&utm_medium=press%20release&utm_campaign=DaCosta



“I see my patients as an extension of my family. My focus is not only on treating a current illness but to lend support and most importantly to try and prevent illness from ever occurring,” Dr. DaCosta said.



Prior to joining NY Health, Dr. DaCosta practiced at Island Medical Care. Her medical career has taken her to rural Kentucky, providing medical care in a physician shortage area. She has also practiced in Tennessee before returning back to Long Island. After 9/11, she had the privilege to participate in the World Trade Center Medical Monitoring Program where she evaluated and treated those who heroically worked at the World Trade Center site.



Dr. DaCosta is a Long Island native who attended Stony Brook University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Biology. In 1989, she graduated with her Doctor of Medicine at New York University School of Medicine. She then completed her Internal Medicine Internship and Residency at Stony Brook University.



To make an appointment with Dr. DaCosta, please call 631-758-7003. For more information, please visit www.nyhealth.com.



About New York Health

Ronkonkoma, NY, October 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New York Health is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Robin DaCosta, MD to its team of internal medicine physicians. Dr. DaCosta will be practicing at 217 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779.

