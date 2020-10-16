Las Atlantis Casino Goes Live

Press Releases Las Atlantis Casino Press Release Share Blog

Tallinn, Estonia, October 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Las Atlantis is the fifth casino brand created by Top One Partners , creators of El Royale, Aussie Play, Red Dog and Slots Empire. Like other projects, the platform has an interesting concept and diverse gameplay, not to mention a vast system of bonuses.Earlier this month, a new online casino started its operation. Las Atlantis represents a hi-tech paradise hidden in the Bermuda Triangle. There are piles of gold lying deep down on the ocean floor, awaiting adventurous treasure hunters to scavenge. In fact, all new players can get quite an awesome welcome package, starting with 280% Slots Bonus.The casino has obtained a Curaçao license that ensures its credibility and legitimacy of operation on the market. Las Atlantis is a safe and secure entertainment platform, as it applies the latest technologies, such as a 256-Bit SSL encryption. So, it's nearly impossible to infiltrate their system or take advantage of the data stored on their servers.Las Atlantis has partnered with RealTime Gaming (RTG), a well-reputed software provider that has been in this business for 22 years, and thanks to this partnership, players can amuse themselves with more than 200 games of various kinds, including slots, poker, specialties, table games and others. It's also worth mentioning that the number of games will constantly increase, as RTG releases at least one new game per month.The design of the website deserves special attention. Being a futuristic marine city, Las Atlantis includes a lot of interesting design features, such as flying cars, animated submarines and seaweed, flashing neon signs, etc. The combination of pink and blue colors pleases the eye and creates a soothing atmosphere. Even though Las Atlantis has just been launched, players have already pointed out that Las Atlantis doesn't look like other casinos and that's what seduces new visitors to try it out. The navigation across the site is fast and easy, thanks to the super-convenient look and feel.Las Atlantis provides a range of promotions for every budget and taste. The minimum betting amount starts at $10 for Neosurf, $20 for Bitcoin and $30 for credit card and POLi.

https://lasatlantis.com/



