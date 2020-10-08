Honors Holdings LLC Partners with Headspace to Support Employees on World Mental Health Day





Honors Holdings LLC owns and operates over 80 Orangetheory Fitness studios globally, making it one of the largest franchisees throughout the world with studios located in Georgia, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Oregon, Washington and the United Kingdom.



At Honors Holdings it is clear that we recognize the importance of physical health, says President and CEO, Jamie Weeks, but this year has emphasized the significance of mental health as well. "I have personally found meditation to be very beneficial when it comes to stress relief. Giving this option to all of our employees will hopefully provide them with valuable education on their own mental health."



This year’s World Mental Health Day comes during a turbulent time of division, economic uncertainty, and great change in everyone’s daily lives. Honors Holdings LLC is happy to provide the opportunity for deeper discussion and increased investment around mental health. Atlanta, GA, October 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Honors Holdings LLC , a leading Orangetheory Fitness franchisee, is excited to announce its recent partnership with Headspace to offer all 800 employees a free year subscription in honor of World Mental Health Day on October 10. Headspace is an app that delivers guided meditation on everything from managing stress and anxiety, to sleep, focus, and mind-body health.Honors Holdings LLC owns and operates over 80 Orangetheory Fitness studios globally, making it one of the largest franchisees throughout the world with studios located in Georgia, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Oregon, Washington and the United Kingdom.At Honors Holdings it is clear that we recognize the importance of physical health, says President and CEO, Jamie Weeks, but this year has emphasized the significance of mental health as well. "I have personally found meditation to be very beneficial when it comes to stress relief. Giving this option to all of our employees will hopefully provide them with valuable education on their own mental health."This year’s World Mental Health Day comes during a turbulent time of division, economic uncertainty, and great change in everyone’s daily lives. Honors Holdings LLC is happy to provide the opportunity for deeper discussion and increased investment around mental health.