Natalie Greenberg Joins MJW Investments as COO


Los Angeles, CA, October 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- MJW Investments (MJW) announced today that Natalie Greenberg will join the firm as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this newly created role, Greenberg will be directly involved in the formulation and execution of company strategy. In addition, she will oversee the functions of Acquisitions, Asset Management, Marketing, Investor Relations, Human Resources, and Capital Markets and will serve on the Firm’s investment committee.

“As we further refine and scale our operations, MJW will benefit considerably from Natalie’s innovative and thoughtful approach,” said Mark Weinstein, President and Founder. “She is a force of nature, and her leadership skills make her an especially powerful addition to our team.”

An accomplished real estate professional, Greenberg served as SVP for private equity firm Entrada Partners, and as Director at Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR). Prior, she held positions at Colony Capital, Wells Fargo, and Lowe Enterprises, after beginning her career at UBS Investment Bank. Over the course of her career, she has completed over $1BN of financings and $800M of acquisitions.

“Mark has a pioneering spirit and drive to push the company to better heights. He has built an incredible platform at MJW, and I am excited to join him on the next phase of the company’s journey,” said Greenberg.

Greenberg holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson and a BA from Barnard College. She is currently President of UCLA’s Real Estate Alumni Group, and a member of ULI’s Industrial and Office Product Council.

About MJW
MJW Investments is a real estate company that specializes in acquisition, development and asset management with an emphasis on value-add apartment and student housing projects.

The company has developed and owned over 5 million square feet of property. Active in every area of commercial real estate and with a history that spans over two decades, MJW specializes in revitalizing and repositioning multi-family and student housing properties with locational advantages in markets that have high barriers to entry.

If you would like more information about MJW, or to schedule an interview with Mark Weinstein, President and Founder of MJW Investments or Natalie Greenberg, please call (310) 395-3430 x215 or email kspill@mjwinvestments.com.
Contact Information
MJW Investments
Karen Spill
310-395-3430 ext. 215
Contact
www.mjwinvestments.com

