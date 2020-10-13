PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New CEO Appointed to Strengthen Operations and Forefront Market Expansion Into Commercial & Residential Construction Space


Gold Heat® General Manager Brian Bishop is appointed to CEO to lead the company's expansion plan to meet the commercial and residential construction's demand for radiant floor heat technology.

New CEO Appointed to Strengthen Operations and Forefront Market Expansion Into Commercial & Residential Construction Space
Portland, OR, October 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Gold Heat, America's premier manufacturer of customized electric radiant floor heat mats for the motorcoach manufacturing industry, announces that Brian Bishop is appointed the company's new CEO effective October 9, 2020.

"Brian's experience and capabilities are best suited to take Gold Heat to the next level," says Ken Millard, Gold Heat Founder, and President. Bishop succeeds Millard, who has stepped back from day-to-day business operations.

"Brian's track record, depth of engineering, and direct business experience make him the ideal leader of my organization. During his leadership, Gold Heat has dominated the RV manufacturing industry, continuing to generate sales growth despite business challenges relating to COVID-19," adds Millard.

Bishop, a skilled entrepreneur, has over two decades of extensive senior design and manufacturing leadership experience in various industries, including energy, transportation, recreational vehicles, and consumer electronics.

"I am thrilled to have been offered the opportunity to lead Gold Heat through the company's current market expansion," states Bishop.

Bishop's appointment is well-timed as the company is revving-up product marketing activities intended to introduce Gold Heat electric radiant floor heat technology to the new residential and commercial construction space.

"I look forward to continuing to sustain our RV manufacturing business and forming new, strong relationships with leaders within the commercial and home construction sector."

About Gold Heat
Gold Heat of Hillsboro, Oregon, is the gold standard in electric radiant floor systems for the residential and commercial home building and luxury RV / motorcoach manufacturing sectors. OEMs and installers appreciate the Gold Heat radiant heat floor system for its quick installation and live diagnostic and troubleshooting assistance. Gold Heat customized radiant floor heat mats are handmade in 5 to 100 square feet, designed to conform to any complicated floorplan. Gold Heat is an active member of the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) and the Home Builders Association (HBA).

goldheat.com
Contact Information
Gold Heat
Joey Leffel
503-848-6190
Contact
www.goldheat.com
Gold Heat's Brian Bishop
Gold Heat® General Manager Brian Bishop is appointed to CEO to lead the company's expansion plan to meet the commercial and residential construction's demand for radiant floor heat technology.
Gold Heat is America's #1 choice for customized radiant floor heat mats.
Gold Heat is customized radiant floor heat for new residential and commercial construction.
