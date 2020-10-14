Family Tradition and Fate Bring New Gainesville Superior Fence & Rail Franchisee Full Circle

Are you ready to Gainesville, FL, October 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- John Erickson could hardly have known that accepting an invitation to vacation in the Keys with the family of his daughter’s friend would lead to his becoming the newest Superior Fence & Rail franchisee. When he struck up a conversation with his new acquaintance, Todd, John learned that he is a fence franchise owner, and the rest is history – or maybe the rest is history waiting to be written for this anticipated thriving franchise. Owner, Zach Peyton envisions great success for the Gainesville market, noting that the area has seen, “significant growth in recent years with the unique opportunity that the market has not yet seen a large professional fence contractor. Superior Fence & Rail is ready to step in!”Construction is woven through the family fabric for the newest franchisee.John Erickson is no stranger to the construction industry, and he is pleased to return to his roots as a Superior Fence & Rail franchise owner, along with his family. “Growing up in a family that was involved in the construction and building supply industry and having the talent to be successful in my direct family, I wanted to get back to something in that vein.” He believes that even though his road to Superior Fence & Rail might have been one of happenstance, his path to success as a fence franchise owner will not be, saying, “We knew that our chance of success exponentially increased by joining their team and following a proven and successful model.”“Nothing happens until a sale happens!”John says that the knowledge and experience shown by company owners, Zach and Chris, played heavily into his decision to buy a Superior Fence & Rail franchise. Coming from a career in sales and sale management in bank technology, John says, “I knew the importance of sales processes. I was glad to see that Superior Fence & Rail put a great deal of importance on this and had all of the tools to generate and track sales activity.” Along with the sales-focused initiative of the company, Superior Fence & Rail offers extensive training to all new franchisees for every aspect of their business. The beauty of choosing a franchise over a ground-up business is also in the ongoing supportive environment, where existing franchisees and company ownership help new business owners navigate their paths to success.It’s all in the family for this new fence franchise At the very heart of owning a local home services business is the ability to get the word out fast. Networking your new business is elemental in getting off to a great start. Buying a Superior Fence & Rail franchise, with immediate brand recognition, was the first step in the right direction for John. Secondly, John’s extended family also operates a Gainesville business, offering their vast community connection to his new start-up. In addition, John has already been able to fill key positions in his new company with industry-seasoned professionals, some of whom are also family members.Key members of the Superior Fence & Rail of Gainesville team will include Matt Grover and Garrett Berdanier. Matt Grover brings extensive operational experience to the team. As a Project Manager for a large seawall construction company in Michigan, his experience in field operations will be a key element to the company's success. As a current small business owner and successful entrepreneur, in his own right, with a background in finance, technology and process management, Garrett Berdanier rounds out the management team.Superior Fence & Rail management are eagerly anticipating the success of John and his team. Zach Peyton adds that John has this unique mix of circumstances that will “allow John and his team to operate more efficiently than any other office we’ve established.” This new franchise location is set to become a Gainesville success story and a family legacy.Are you ready to own a fence franchise with Superior Fence & Rail? For franchising information, visit https://fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com/ or contact franchise@superiorfenceandrial.com.