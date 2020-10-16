Press Releases Herb Reed Enterprises LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Herb Reed Enterprises LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Unprecedented Success of Disney+ Series WandaVision Trailer Compels Release of New Video and Single Release

The groundbreaking success of the recently released Marvel Studios, Disney+ WandaVision series trailer prominently featuring The Platters' timeless hit Twilight Time has prompted the acclaimed international vocal group to release a new video and a newly mastered release of the single.





The groundbreaking success of the recently released Marvel Studios, Disney+ WandaVision series trailer prominently featuring The Platters' timeless hit Twilight Time has prompted the acclaimed international vocal group to release a new video and a newly mastered release of the single.



The WandaVision trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sj9J2ecsSpo) lit up the social media landscape, drawing millions of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to discover the timeless vocal group through one of its early classic tracks. The experience has left many to wonder how the group looks and sounds today.



Frederick J. Balboni, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO of Herb Reed Enterprises LLC, commented, "The Twilight Time video puts faces to The Platters name and affords millions of our fans here and abroad an opportunity to see the group today. He continued, "The re-release of Twilight Time provides everyone a chance to download it into their playlists for continued enjoyment."



The WandaVision broadcast trailer introduced The Platters to new generations of worldwide listeners. It has reportedly topped all social media trailer traffic to date, beating Marvel Studios film Black Widow, Disney's Mulan, and the latest James Bond film No Time to Die. The trailer ranked as the second-highest trend on YouTube and Tumblr and the fourth-highest on Twitter.



The trailer holds the distinction of achieving the highest 24-hour draw for any online streaming service advertisement. According to Deadline Hollywood (Deadline.com), the WandaVision trailer viewed over 53 million times, has more than 36 million views coming from uploads across YouTube®, with over 4 million views on Facebook®, and 10 million on Instagram®, and more.



Fans can be part of the World Premier of the Twilight Time video tonight at 8 p.m. (EST) via The Platters YouTube Channel (https://youtu.be/s0kprJ30_HU).



Beginning Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the single will be released on iTunes/Apple Music, followed by multiple online stores including, Spotify, Pandora, and over the next three weeks. Check The Platters' official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/theplattersnow for distribution updates.



About The Platters

The Platters were founded and named in Los Angeles, California by Herb Reed, the only group member to appear on all of The Platters 400 plus recordings. Reed held the distinction of being the only continuous member of the vocal group until he died in 2012.



The Platters are Kingsley "Cousin Brian" McIntosh, "The Professor" Lance Bernard Bryant, Leslie "TEEF" Mone', and Omar "Scooby" Ross. For the first time in 50 years, the vocal group is on tap to release an EP/LP containing brand new music, adding to their extensive repertoire. The release is scheduled to debut in the Spring of 2021. For more information on The Platters, visit



About the WandaVision Series and Trailer

The six-episode WandaVision series is the first in a new slate of Marvel TV shows for Disney+ expected to debut in late November or December 2020. WandaVision is the first series in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The edgy new series is set in the MCU and suspected of taking place after the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, the saga's final film. Boston, MA, October 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Marvel® Super Heroes Electrify with Rock & Roll Hall, Vocal, and Grammy® Halls of Fame Group The Platters®The groundbreaking success of the recently released Marvel Studios, Disney+ WandaVision series trailer prominently featuring The Platters' timeless hit Twilight Time has prompted the acclaimed international vocal group to release a new video and a newly mastered release of the single.The WandaVision trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sj9J2ecsSpo) lit up the social media landscape, drawing millions of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to discover the timeless vocal group through one of its early classic tracks. The experience has left many to wonder how the group looks and sounds today.Frederick J. Balboni, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO of Herb Reed Enterprises LLC, commented, "The Twilight Time video puts faces to The Platters name and affords millions of our fans here and abroad an opportunity to see the group today. He continued, "The re-release of Twilight Time provides everyone a chance to download it into their playlists for continued enjoyment."The WandaVision broadcast trailer introduced The Platters to new generations of worldwide listeners. It has reportedly topped all social media trailer traffic to date, beating Marvel Studios film Black Widow, Disney's Mulan, and the latest James Bond film No Time to Die. The trailer ranked as the second-highest trend on YouTube and Tumblr and the fourth-highest on Twitter.The trailer holds the distinction of achieving the highest 24-hour draw for any online streaming service advertisement. According to Deadline Hollywood (Deadline.com), the WandaVision trailer viewed over 53 million times, has more than 36 million views coming from uploads across YouTube®, with over 4 million views on Facebook®, and 10 million on Instagram®, and more.Fans can be part of the World Premier of the Twilight Time video tonight at 8 p.m. (EST) via The Platters YouTube Channel (https://youtu.be/s0kprJ30_HU).Beginning Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the single will be released on iTunes/Apple Music, followed by multiple online stores including, Spotify, Pandora, and over the next three weeks. Check The Platters' official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/theplattersnow for distribution updates.About The PlattersThe Platters were founded and named in Los Angeles, California by Herb Reed, the only group member to appear on all of The Platters 400 plus recordings. Reed held the distinction of being the only continuous member of the vocal group until he died in 2012.The Platters are Kingsley "Cousin Brian" McIntosh, "The Professor" Lance Bernard Bryant, Leslie "TEEF" Mone', and Omar "Scooby" Ross. For the first time in 50 years, the vocal group is on tap to release an EP/LP containing brand new music, adding to their extensive repertoire. The release is scheduled to debut in the Spring of 2021. For more information on The Platters, visit www.theplatters.com About the WandaVision Series and TrailerThe six-episode WandaVision series is the first in a new slate of Marvel TV shows for Disney+ expected to debut in late November or December 2020. WandaVision is the first series in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The edgy new series is set in the MCU and suspected of taking place after the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, the saga's final film. Contact Information Herb Reed Enterprises LLC

Frederick J. Balboni Jr.

978-535-0704



https://theplatters.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Herb Reed Enterprises LLC