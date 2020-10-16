Korea Cosmeceutical Brand TOAS, Brand Launch in Vietnam

Press Releases TOAS Co., Ltd. Press Release Share Blog

TOAS stands for Total Oriental Anti-aging System, and the development of cosmetics began with questions about foreign products that are several times more expensive than the Korean and have little difference in quality in the hospital.



As the product was first recognized and spread through word of mouth by specialists, TOAS started with the concept of "specialized brand for dermatology" with good ingredients for the skin is being delivered to over 100 well-known skin clinics, medical skincare centers, and hospitals.



Among the TOAS products, "Rejuvenation regenerative cream" has become a bestseller with many customers' praise around hospitals without any special marketing thanks to its strong quality and efficacy. Rejuvenation cream specialized for the hospitals is a representative product directly manufactured and developed with the patented manufacturing technology of TOAS, functional ingredients, vegetable ingredients, and natural ingredients. Especially, it is famous for its safe use for sensitive skin such as skincare and peeling.



TOAS has already been certified by CPNP (Cosmetic Product Notification Portal) of Europe, CFDA (China Food and Drug Administration), FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), TRCU (Technical Regulation of Customs Union) in Russia as well as duty-free shops in Incheon Airport and Centum Shinsegae, and is also famous for being the first Hong Kong APHC halal certification (cosmetics) in Korea.



Based on TOAS patented purple cone extract and various vegetable ingredients, the executives and employees are working hard to provide the best products that consumers can use with confidence in every way of quality, price, and service.



TOAS is expected to enter the Vietnamese market successfully. Busan, Korea, South, October 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- TOAS Co., Ltd., a Korean company, is entering the Vietnamese market and launching a brand. TOAS is a cosmetics manufacturer that specializes in the distribution of dermatology, hospitals, and clinics for cosmeceutical cosmetics, a combination of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, since its establishment in 2015.

Su Bok, Jeong

+82 51-516-8198



https://www.toaskorea.com/



