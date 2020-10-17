Press Releases Haystax Financial Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Haystax Financial Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Innovative New Franchise Opportunity Launched in Canada by Haystax Financial Inc.

Canada's mortgage landscape dramatically changed by introduction of a new, innovative, technology based franchise solution for mortgage brokers with the introduction of the Haystax Mortgage franchise model.





Paul Therien, Founder of Haystax commented, "It is time that the mortgage industry in Canada was provided a viable alternative to the more traditional brands."



Haystax Mortgage combines the power of world class technology with their guarantee that allows franchisees and their teams to seamlessly integrate technology into their business. This provides Canadians with better access to mortgages, while enhancing the ability of the mortgage professional to provide exceptional advice to their customers.



The unique business model is also the only one in the world that will provide franchise owners, and their agents, with a guaranteed valuation of their business when they retire.



"For too long mortgage professionals in Canada have simply worked to earn a monthly income. Like most self employed people retirement planning often takes a back seat to the concerns of the day. We aim to help our network of professionals with a solid retirement solution which is why we created the EXIT Retirement Solutions Program," says Therien.



EXIT is a unique program that allows mortgage professionals and franchise owners to build tangible, saleable, equity in their business that is backed by a written guarantee from Haystax Financial Inc. This guarantee can be used to sell their business to a third party, or alternatively Haystax Financial Inc. will provide them with the buyout.



Franchise territories and regions are available across Canada. More information can be found at https://www.303030.ca Vancouver, Canada, October 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Haystax Financial Inc. is proud to announce the launch of the most competitive and innovative franchising system in Canada, Haystax Mortgage. This unique system is the only company in Canada that provides franchise owners with a guarantee of their growth through their exclusive 30-30-30 Guarantee.Paul Therien, Founder of Haystax commented, "It is time that the mortgage industry in Canada was provided a viable alternative to the more traditional brands."Haystax Mortgage combines the power of world class technology with their guarantee that allows franchisees and their teams to seamlessly integrate technology into their business. This provides Canadians with better access to mortgages, while enhancing the ability of the mortgage professional to provide exceptional advice to their customers.The unique business model is also the only one in the world that will provide franchise owners, and their agents, with a guaranteed valuation of their business when they retire."For too long mortgage professionals in Canada have simply worked to earn a monthly income. Like most self employed people retirement planning often takes a back seat to the concerns of the day. We aim to help our network of professionals with a solid retirement solution which is why we created the EXIT Retirement Solutions Program," says Therien.EXIT is a unique program that allows mortgage professionals and franchise owners to build tangible, saleable, equity in their business that is backed by a written guarantee from Haystax Financial Inc. This guarantee can be used to sell their business to a third party, or alternatively Haystax Financial Inc. will provide them with the buyout.Franchise territories and regions are available across Canada. More information can be found at https://www.303030.ca Contact Information Haystax Financial Inc.

Paul Therine

1-800-789-6588



https://www.303030.ca



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Haystax Financial Inc.