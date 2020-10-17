A New Era for Bodega Body

Bodega Body today announced the launch of its brand-new apparel line, a new apparel with the mission of helping people find health and wellness. This product line offers a way for people to vocally fight for the issues they believe in, while wearing clothing items that help them build self-confidence.





About Bodega Body: For the past 2 years, Bodega Body has been a digital-first media property, originating with the Bodega Body Blog, and most recently the Bodega Body Podcast. The mission of Bodega Body is to break down the barriers to health and wellness for people from disadvantaged backgrounds. Brooklyn, NY, October 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "We’re putting people, before profit, it’s our mission to change the way people view the issues that are barriers to holistic health and wellness," says Rich Cebada, Creative Director at Bodega Body. “This year has shown that health is complex, and we’re not all equally equipped to achieve health and happiness.”Notable aspects of the apparel line include:- 50% of all net profits will be donated to charitable organizations- Customers will never pay extra for extended sizes- All clothing items are sold as gender neutral.Bodega Body Apparel will be available starting today. For more information on Bodega Body, visit https://bodegabody.com.About Bodega Body: For the past 2 years, Bodega Body has been a digital-first media property, originating with the Bodega Body Blog, and most recently the Bodega Body Podcast. The mission of Bodega Body is to break down the barriers to health and wellness for people from disadvantaged backgrounds.