E.J. Wade

E.J. Wade Releases a New Book About the Events of 1877 and the Rise of Ida B. Wells


The historic icon, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, is starting to generate new interest from young readers.

E.J. Wade Releases a New Book About the Events of 1877 and the Rise of Ida B. Wells
Jacksonville, FL, October 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ida B. Wells-Barnett has been reduced to a paragraph in history, in reality she is one of the most iconic figures in American history. Ida B. Wells is known for her anti-lynching crusade and suffrage but most people don't know the particulars. The book "Reporting Live from Jim Crow Ida B. Wells" gives readers a fresh take on the story.

"I actually tell the story of Ida B. Wells in a different way, I begin with her origin story, which is actually a disputed election in 1876 between Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel Tilden. Elections have consequences. I think many on the political left and right wanted her removed from history because of her pro 2nd Amendment stance. I would love to revive her and maybe even generate enough interest to get her to the big screen one day."
- E.J. Wade
Contact Information
E.J. Wade
904-402-3377
Contact
https://www.instagram.com/authorejwade/
https://twitter.com/1877wastheyear

