Avionté Names Rishabh Mehrotra CEO

Mehrotra is known as a visionary leader who is intensely customer-centric, having held board and executive positions at Ascender HCM, Kinela, Bolt, Archer Capital, Abilizer and SHPS. Rishabh has built a career in the payroll, benefits and human capital management industries, providing customer-focused capabilities and technologies. His company building expertise has propelled companies to the highest levels of customer satisfaction and revenue growth. He is a graduate of Tufts University and Harvard Business School.



"We are excited to have someone of Rishabh’s caliber and experience step in to lead Avionté," states Kevin Frick, Chairman at Avionté and Partner at Serent Capital. "Rishabh is an experienced CEO who brings strong leadership and proven track record in building customer-centric companies, delivering on commitments, and scaling organizations."



Mehrotra is a serial entrepreneur and operator focused on transforming software- and technology-enabled businesses. Mehrotra is a respected leader who has led several software businesses in payroll, benefits and human capital management. “People, relationships, partnerships, and customers have always been the foundation upon which great technology is built,” said Mehrotra, Avionté’s new CEO.



His appointment is the next great step in Avionté’s growth story. “I’ve been following Avionté for the past few years and believe the company is poised to accelerate its growth by continuing to deliver world class solutions to customers. My focus is to strengthen the customer experience by designing and delivering great products that enable people to live better lives,” said Mehrotra.



John Long, Avionté Founder and Co-Chairman, commented, “I’m really looking forward to working with Rishabh as he drives the ongoing transformation of Avionté and leverages his extensive background in payroll and HCM to bring value to the staffing industry. He brings a strong intensity to delivering great customer experiences and I know our staffing clients are going to benefit greatly from that orientation.”



Eagan, MN, October 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Avionté Staffing Software, a leader in technology solutions for recruiting and staffing professionals, is proud to announce it has appointed Rishabh Mehrotra as Chief Executive Officer.

About Avionté

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative end-to-end technology solutions to nearly 1,000 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT and professional staffing firms to maximize profits and boost productivity that includes powerful ATS, Payroll and billing solutions and a paycard designed specifically for the staffing industry. For more information, visit www.Avionté.com

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses that have developed compelling solutions that address their customers' needs. As those businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges that they face change with them. Principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience capturing those opportunities and navigating these difficulties through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful growing businesses. By bringing its expertise and capital to bear, Serent seeks to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com

