Relearnit Welcomes First Senior Vice President of Marketing and Student Engagement

Relearnit partners with universities and their faculty to identify and develop degree programs that deliver career success for students and facilitate institutional growth. Relearnit’s superior academic expertise combined with keen business acumen leads to online education success. From curriculum development to faculty engagement and impactful admissions marketing campaigns, Relearnit works with university partners to uniquely solve the most pressing challenges facing small, private, non-profit universities. For more information, please visit St. Louis, MO, October 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Relearnit , the online program management firm, has named Jacques Rojahn senior vice president of marketing and student engagement. Rojahn will work closely with Relearnit’s university partners to market and recruit for online degree programs. He will also be responsible for ensuring student success by overseeing the enrollment process and providing guidance as they work to complete their degrees.Rojahn brings more than 15 years of experience in admissions and online program management to Relearnit. Prior to joining Relearnit, he was responsible for recruiting students and fostering partner relationships at 2U, an education management firm. A results-driven leader, Rojahn appreciates Relearnit’s commitment to ensuring positive outcomes for both institutions and students with the Relearnit Continuum , a six-step process that supports students from enrollment through graduation and beyond.“I felt a strong need to work with a mission driven organization that takes a student-first approach to online learning,” Rojahn said. “My goals directly align with what Relearnit is doing, and I’m excited to help build this growing leader in the education technology space.”In his new role, Rojahn will also work with Relearnit’s executive team to expand online degree programs at university partners across the United States. Relearnit is on track to achieve 60 percent year-over-year growth of its network of university partners by 2021 while also doubling the number of online degree programs that enable students' success advancing their careers.“Jacques brings valuable experience that aligns with our unique Academics First™ approach to online learning that ensures students can leverage their degree for a successful next step by assessing program feasibility,” said Dr. Ronald Wagner, founder and CEO of Relearnit. “I look forward to collaborating with him to help students and university partners achieve success in the online learning space.”How will your university grow in 2021? Let Relearnit help you chart a course that fosters new students, more graduates and better financial outcomes.About RelearnitRelearnit partners with universities and their faculty to identify and develop degree programs that deliver career success for students and facilitate institutional growth. Relearnit’s superior academic expertise combined with keen business acumen leads to online education success. From curriculum development to faculty engagement and impactful admissions marketing campaigns, Relearnit works with university partners to uniquely solve the most pressing challenges facing small, private, non-profit universities. For more information, please visit relearnit.com