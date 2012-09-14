North East Garden Machinery Specialists Extends Reach "Online" for the Supply of New Equipment

Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom, October 23, 2020 -- GLC - Gateshead Lawnmower Centre have been the suppling high quality advice and equipment to the North East of England for over 36 years now. Their wealth of knowledge in the Garden Machinery sector is unrivalled and has earned them a loyal customer following in the local area thanks to the high quality products they supply along with their superb after sales service.They are now bringing this product knowledge to the world wide web and allowing the sale of New Machinery via their online portal www.jungle-busters.co.uk/Garden-Machinery where you will find only the best calibre of equipment from leading brands which are all backed with superb aftersales service for continued operation such as Petrol Lawn Mowers, Lawn Tractors & Ride-On Mowers, Chainsaws, Hedge Trimmers, Grass Trimmers, Tillers & Scarifiers and everything in between.Trevor Williams, Sales Manager of GLC said, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we had to close our showroom to customers to protect both them and our staff. We never wanted to sell petrol powered equipment at a distance that meant carriers had to be involved and the hand over was not carried out by a member of our own staff but that had to change. We have started to create un-boxing videos and literature for customers to follow so the set up procedure is much easier and with new shipping arrangements in place it means we can now deliver many machines Ready-To-Mow direct from the carrier which once upon a time would not have been possible. Unlike many online sellers, all of our products are supported by a full compliment of aftersales service options and there is nothing in our range that is Disposable {ie. no spare parts available}. We want to avoid un-necessary landfill and won't supply anything that cannot be fixed or repaired for many years to come."