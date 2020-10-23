The Deck of Stories and NPC Cards Kickstarter Announced by 1985 Games

The Deck of Stories and NPC cards Kickstarter has been announced. The Deck of Stories is a fresh new storytelling system that helps you create a legendary adventure in 15 minutes. NPC Cards feature pre-generated, beautifully illustrated characters that you can insert seamlessly into your game.





Contact 1985 Games to learn more. For more information, visit: www.1985games.com or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact 1985 Games at 503-358-6552 or email at Portland, OR, October 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Deck of Stories is a flexible storytelling system of story hooks that helps take you deeper into the moment. The unique ORC storytelling system suggests where it would fit best in a storyline. This can work in any campaign or an exciting one-shot session. The Deck of Stories is an easy to use tool for story-creation.This Kickstarter marks the release of several iterations of the Deck of Stories, including 5 Themed Boosters. The Gears Booster has 18 steampunk-themed story hooks only found in this expansion. This pack is perfect for anyone playing in the world of "Eberron" or others like it. The Gothic Booster has 18 gothic horror-themed story hooks only found in this expansion. This pack is perfect for anyone playing "The Curse of Strahd" or other adventures like it. The Hell Booster has 18 infernal-themed story hooks only found in this expansion. This pack is perfect for anyone playing "Decent into Avernus" or similar adventures. The High Water Booster has 18 sea-faring-themed story hooks only found in this expansion. This pack is perfect for anyone playing the "Ghosts of Saltmarsh" adventure or adventures like it. The Jungle Booster has 18 jungle-themed story hooks only found in this expansion. This pack is perfect for anyone playing the "Tomb of Annihilation" or if you'd like to play adventures like it.NPC Cards feature pre-generated, beautifully illustrated characters that can be inserted seamlessly into any game. Each NPC contains a collection of traits that help DM's role-play that character in the game. The traits develop the character yet keep their background vague enough to cast them in any role. Characters could be a Bartender, Noble, Bandit. You name it.Contact 1985 Games to learn more. For more information, visit: www.1985games.com or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact 1985 Games at 503-358-6552 or email at info@1985games.com