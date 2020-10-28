Beatrice K. Harvey Recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Beatrice K. Harvey

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Norwalk, CA, October 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Beatrice K. Harvey of Norwalk, California has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of wellness coaching. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.About Beatrice K. HarveyBeatrice K. Harvey is a wellness coach with Total Life Changes LLC. With three years of experience, she is responsible for wellness coaching, providing one-on-one programs and group classes for her clients. Total Life Changes LLC is a direct selling company that offers health and wellness supplements worldwide. The brand’s foundation lies in their belief in each of their seven core values: We are always hungry for more; Passion is our fuel; Having fun we get more work done; We love each other, Period; Grateful is our mindset; Our standard is giving more than expected; and We don’t just do what’s easy, we do what’s right. While operating by these seven core values, and changing lives around the world, they are accomplishing their purpose: Providing products and a community that you’ll feel!Beatrice is responsible for educating her clients regarding their weight loss. She sells instant coffees, detox teas, essential oils and hygiene products. Ms. Harvey enjoys empowering and helping others take control of their health for all of their future endeavors, and saving lifestyles and relationships one family at a time. In her spare time, Beatrice enjoys dancing and playing softball.For further information, please contact www.totallifechanges.com.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



