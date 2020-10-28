Megan M. MacLeod Celebrated as a Rising Star by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Megan M. MacLeod

Megan M. MacLeod has over ten years’ experience as a travel agent. As the owner of Cleod 9 Travel, Megan is a Certified and insured travel agent and is Disney certified. She is also a Carnival and Princess Cruise specialist. She is a Mackinaw City and Mackinac Island expert. Megan is responsible for assessing all travel needs for her clients. She provides a variety of travel opportunities and venues for business, leisure, school, corporate, church, family vacations, and special events. She specializes in saving her clients time and in most cases money. She chose this career because she had been booking travel for family and friends for years and decided to become certified and make a career of it. It also enables her to take her kids and travel the world and see the things that most people only dream of.



Megan also serves as the assistant manager of the Hook Bar and Grill in Mackinaw City, which offers a variety of beers, microbrews, cocktails and wine and beer tastings. Previously, Megan was the owner and director of the Miss Cheboygan County Pageant for girls age three through 20. She mentored a generation of women to encourage confidence and generosity. Many keep in touch with her and inspire her through their continued community involvement.



Ms. MacLeod is currently a candidate for her B.B.A. in Hospitality Management from American Intercontinental University. She received her Travel Agent certification and is currently studying to be licensed in contracting. Building and construction is something that she grew up doing with her dad. Now Megan wants the passion for it to be nurtured professionally. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a temporary hold on all travel agents and even Megan’s career as a restaurant manager, but she knows It is only temporary and it has given her some time for pursue more certifications.



In her spare time, Megan enjoys being the mother of three, travel, dancing, sewing, crafting, building and construction, mixology, and being a makeup artist.



Megan MacLeod states, “With the imagination of an artist, and a child, I can build a fantasy vacation for the entire family, or just a couples retreat. The options are endless!”



For further information, please contact Cleod9 Travel (906) 240-1150 or www.evotravelagent.com/cleod9travel.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

Moran, MI, October 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Megan M. MacLeod of Moran, Michigan has been celebrated as a Rising Star by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for over ten years in the fields of travel and restaurant management. Rising Stars are women who are up and coming in their professions. They have shown exceptional growth in a short period of time. They are viewed as emerging leaders who inspire and motivate others to reach for the stars.

