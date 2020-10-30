Innovative Style: The 2020 Marina del Rey Film Festival Streams on ShortsDaily Rising Los Angeles Based Independent Film Festival Streamed on Roku Channel

Marina del Rey, CA, October 30, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Talk about utilizing technology, and now celebrating its ninth year, the Marina del Rey Film Festival, which aired this month on the “ShortsDaily” Roku Channel was the first of its kind virtual event from the organizers who developed the concept in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ShortsDaily Roku Channel was primarily created to bring Independent Short films to everyone in the US. “We had to think outside of the box and re-create the festival experience without use of the theatres we brought the festival to the ShortsDaily channel on Roku. We are excited to be working with the ShortsDaily Channel and Roku to bring independent filmmakers new quality interacitive experience,” said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. The festival event featured more than 300 short films and feature films from different parts of the globe.
This year’s festival commenced with a kickoff party event live via Zoom and on Facebook Live with special guest speaker and award-winning Writer, Director and Screenwriter Lee Chambers, who gave a fabulous presentation on independent film distribution for attendees. The festival concluded with a live Zoom Awards presentation that was also streamed on Facebook Live. "The Awards Ceremony was quite an interactive event. We had a great audience turnout filling zoom and overflowing to Facebook Live. It was very exciting as filmmakers were able to recognize and interact with one another," said Peter Greene, Festival Programmer.
The Marina del Rey Film Festival has become increasingly popular with filmmakers over the years, enabling them to proudly showcase their work. The 2020 edition of the film festival featured hundreds of filmmakers and independent producers, writers, and actors. Independent filmmakers are major contributors to the world of motion pictures, with their works showing a great deal of ingenuity and creativity.
Jon Gursha, Festival Director, and Peter Greene, Festival Programmer, created the Marina del Rey Film Festival in 2012 to enable filmmakers to get the exposure and acknowledgement they deserve.
Some of this year’s award winning films include “El Mahal” for Best Foreign Language Short, “Mambo Man” for Best International Feature, “Clean Sheets” as the Best Ensemble Comedy Short, and “All The King’s Men” for Best Sports Themed Short. Other recipients are “Circus Sam,” “Moving On,” “Borrowing,” “Don’t Try This Alone,” “The Family Tree,” and a host of others across a wide range of categories.
The 2020 Marina del Rey Film festival will continue to stream on the Shorts Daily Roku Channel until mid-November. For more information about the Marina del Rey Film Festival, please visit marinadelreyfilmfestival.com.
The below films are highlights of the 2020 Marina del Rey Film Festival and are streaming on ShortsDaily on Roku.
All the King's Men, Directed By: Donnie Dodge
Bad Suns, Directed By: Kevin Ryan
Borrowing, Directed By: Joe Stramowski
Butterfly, Directed By: Bonnie Foster
Circus Sam, Directed By: Rayner Wang
Clean Sheets, Directed By: Jahidah Diaab, and Wiener Milien and Produced By: Pat Ceasar
Covert Activity, Directed By: Fiona Lincke
Donna On The GO, Directed By: Craig Hutchison
El Mahal, Directed By: Ziad Foty
Feminist Theory and How It Relates to the Patriarchal Dividend, Directed By: Katie Oliver
Friendzoned, Directed By: Chuck Copeland
In The Defense Against Tyranny, Directed By: Felix Igori Ramos
Keeping The Chaos Together, Directed By: Stacey Summers
Let Go: Letting Go, Directed By: Arek Zasowski
Mambo Man, Directed By: Mo Fini, and Edesio Alejandro
MANASANAMAHA, Directed By: Deepak Reddy
Masks of Desire, Directed By: Jesse Vinton
Me Too Nice, Directed By: Jamie Anderson
Oversexed Rugsuckers From Mars Directed By: Michael Paul Girard
Pawns, Directed By: Elizabeth Gowan Berliner
Stro: The Michael D’Asaro Story Directed By: Greg Lynch Jr, and Doug Nichols
Svengali, Directed By: Gino Elorie
Talking to the Wind, Directed By: Akshaya Sawant
The Color of Red, Directed By: C.G. Ryche
The Deft, Directed By: E.N. Reynolds
The Free Agent, Directed By: Anthony Molina
The New Abolitionists, Directed By: Christina Zorich
The Speck, Directed By: Tiffany Crosby
Tinderbox, Directed By: Rickey Larke
Too Good to Be Forgotten, Directed By: Andy Bystrom, and John Bystrom
Toxic Love, Directed By: Tamia Dow
Trophies, Directed By: Angelica Rosas McDaniel
Welcome To The Conspiracy, Directed By: Sean Totanes
About Marina del Rey Film Festival
The Marina del Rey Film Festival was created by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene in 2012 as an independent film festival on the westside of Los Angeles. The duo created the event to make a world-class independent film festival for independent filmmakers, giving them a platform to reach a wider audience. The Marina del Rey Film Festival is a registered Trademark.