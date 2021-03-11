Best Financial Services Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 25th Annual WebAward Competition

The Best Financial Services websites in the world will be named by the 25th annual international WebAward Competition for Website development at www.webaward.org. Financial categories include banking, credit union, insurance, investment, mutual funds and financial services websites and will be judged on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for Financial-related web sites to enter is May 28, 2021.





“The financial services industry is very competitive when it comes to Web development and companies can benefit from the independent evaluation of their online efforts,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Financial websites going forward will need to find a balance between what the web visitor craves in terms of innovation and technology and what the industry demands in terms of regulation.”



Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the Financial Services category is judged against other financial services entries and then against an overall standard of excellence.



All financial services entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.



Winners of a WebAward in the financial services categories will also receive:

- Handsome statue or certificate of achievement

- Increased visibility for their company

- Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

- Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

- A highlight for your resume.

- Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers



Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various financial services categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.



Recent winners of the



- 2020 - Mastercard for MASTERCARD.com Website Design

- 2019 - Conceptual Minds, Inc. for ClienTax, Inc.

- 2018 - Small Army for Country Bank Website

- 2017 - Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life for HelloLife Consumer Site

- 2016 - Edward Jones for Edward Jones Website

- 2015 - Prudential Financial for Sponsor Center - Supporting Retirement Security Plan Participants

- 2014 - Nimble for Nimble Website

- 2013 - Nimble for Nimble Website

- 2012 - InvestLab & Comrade for InvestLab Tradepop Branding & Design

- 2011 - Brightworks Interactive Marketing & RBC for RBC Better Student Life

- 2010 - Standard Chartered Bank and TBWATEQUILA Hong Kong for The Standard Chartered Bank Homepage

- 2009 - Standard Chartered Bank and TBWATEQUILA Hong Kong for The Standard Chartered Private Bank Global Website

- 2008 - Organic Inc for Bank of America Fees & Processes

- 2007 - John Hancock Funds, LLC for Financial Professional Website

- 2006 - T3 (The Think Tank) for Chase Card with Blink

- 2005 - Merrill Lynch for Merrill Lynch Gateway Website

- 2004 - Moving Minds, LLC for Trancentrix Corporate Payment Solutions Website

- 2003 - Weber Shandwick Worldwide for CNBC on MSN Money



Recent winners of the



- 2020 - Jack Henry & Associates / Banno Group for THINK BANK

- 2019 - ZAG Interactive for Berkshire Bank

- 2018 - Mirum (Thailand) Co., Ltd. For Krungthai Bank Website

- 2017 - Reichl und Partner eMarketing for DADAT Direct Bank

- 2016 - Western Alliance Bancorporation for Western Alliance Bancorporation Website Redesign

- 2015 - TURKIYE IS BANKASI (ISBANK) for Turkiye Is Bankasi New Privia Website

- 2014 - Ally Bank for Ally Bank Product Pages

- 2013 - Group Digital Banking for The New Standard Chartered Bank India Website

- 2012 - Cleartag SAL for Audi Card Artist Website

- 2011 - Finn Digital on behalf of Johnson Financial Group for Johnson Bank Website Redesign

- 2010 - Standard Chartered Bank and TBWATEQUILAHong Kong for The Standard Chartered Bank Homepage

- 2009 - Organic, Inc. for Bank of America - Morris on Campus (2009 Best of Show Winner)

- 2008 - TBWATEQUILA HK for Standard Chartered Bank/People in Action

- 2007 - Organic, Inc. for Bank of America No Fee Mortgage Plus

- 2006 - Carat Fusion for Wachovia Championship 17

- 2005 - Agency.com for Sainsburysbank.co.uk

- 2004 - Ion Global Limited for HSBC Card Services HK



Recent winners of the



- 2020 - ZAG Interactive for Andrews Federal Credit Union

- 2019 - ZAG Interactive for University Credit Union

- 2018 - ZAG Interactive for Coastal Credit Union

- 2017 - ZAG Interactive for Black Hills Federal Credit Union

- 2016 - America First Credit Union for America First Credit Union Website

- 2015 - CU Solutions Group for Water & Power Community Credit Union

- 2014 - ZAG Interactive for SF Police Credit Union

- 2013 - Extractable for Logix Federal Credit Union Website

- 2012 - Boston Interactive for IC Federal Credit Union

- 2011 - Extractable for Security Service Federal Credit Union

- 2010 - Extractable for Citizen's Equity

- 2009 - America First Credit Union for www.americafirst.com

- 2008 - Delta Community for CU Delta Community Credit Union

- 2007 - Extractable for SAFE credit union

- 2006 - Webnbeyond for Union America Mortgage

- 2005 - America First Credit Union for www.americafirst.com

- 2004 - Imirage, Inc for APCI Federal Credit Union



Recent winners of the



- 2020 - TrustedChoice.com for TrustedChoice.com

- 2019 - 90 Degree Design for Brentwood Services Website

- 2018 - Antyra Solutions (Private) Limited for Fairfirst Insurance

- 2017 - TribalVision for Falvey Yacht Insurance

- 2016 - Insurify for Insurify Website

- 2015 - GEICO for GEICO Website

- 2014 - TIAA-CREF Life Insurance Co. for Life Wizard

- 2013 - Cigna for Health Care Reform for YOU Infographic

- 2012 - The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies for The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies, Agency

- 2011 - American Family Insurance for www.amfam.com

- 2010 - Liberty Mutual, Hill Holiday, and RED Interactive Agency for 2099 Online Racing Game, Presented by Liberty Mutual

- 2009 - AXA Equitable for www.axa-equitable.com

- 2008 - Blue Shield of California for blueshieldcachatbox.com

- 2007 - Progressive Insurance for Progressive Corp.

- 2006 - Blue Shield of California

- 2005 - Internet Communications for Medical Mutual – Ohio’s Get-Well Card TM

- 2004 - Graficalnter.active for Horizon Empire Blue Cross BlueShield

- 2003 - Empire BlueCross BlueShield for Empire BlueCross BlueShield web site

- 2002 - Progressive Insurance for progressive.com



Recent winners of the



- 2020 - Cloud Construct for RA Capital

- 2019 - MBC Strategic for Domos

- 2018 - PaperStreet Web Design for Aviator Capital

- 2017 - John Hancock Investments for John Hancock Investments Website

- 2016 - Boston Interactive for Standish Mellon

- 2015 - Orbis Investments for Orbis Access

- 2014 - Behringer for BehringerInvestments.com

- 2013 - Behringer Harvard for Behringer Harvard.com

- 2012 - Extractable for Motif Investing Website Redesign

- 2011 - John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website

- 2010 - Lending Club Corporation for Lending Club

- 2009 - Razorfish for Investor's Business Daily

- 2008 - John Hancock Annuities for jhannuities.com

- 2007 - Frank Worldwide Inc. for 55 West Wacker- Cape Horn Group

- 2006 - i33 communications LLC for BetterInvesting web site redesign

- 2005 - BusinessWeek Online for BusinessWeek Online web site

- 2004 - Alliet Capital Corporation for Allied Capital Corporation web site

- 2003 - Summit Partners for Summit Partners web site

- 2002 - Frank Russell Company for Russell.com



Recent winners of the



- 2020 - Mairs & Power / SunStar Strategic for Mairs & Power Website

- 2017 - Pacific Life for Pacific Funds Web Site

- 2015 - Aston Asset Management for Aston Funds Website

- 2014 - Aston Asset Management for Aston Funds Website

- 2013 - John Hancock Investments for John Hancock Investments Advisor Site

- 2012 - John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Public Website

- 2011 - John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website

- 2010 - John Hancock Funds, LLC for Mutual Fund Financial Professional Website

- 2009 - John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website

- 2008 - John Hancock Funds John for Hancock Funds Public Website

- 2007 - John Hancock Funds, LLC for John Hancock Funds Financial Professional Website

- 2006 - Cohen & Steers for Cohen & Steers website

- 2005 - Cohen & Steers for Cohen & Steers website

- 2004 - bbdigital/SEI Investments for HighMark Funds web site

- 2003 - Barclays Global Investors for iShares.com

- 2002 - Pioneer Investments for pioneerfunds.com



Financial Services Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2021 Best Financial Services Website and other financial related WebAward at the



The 2021 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.



About the WebAwards



