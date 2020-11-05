Rhode Island Woman Honored with Joseph G.E. Knight Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence

Press Releases SCORE RI Press Release Share Blog

Pamela was presented the award today at the 2020 Women’s Small Business Summit (wsbsummit.org), held virtually for the first time. The Knight Award is a recognition of a successful small business that SCORE Rhode Island (ri.score.org) has worked with for many years. The award was presented by SCORE chapter co-chair, Rochelle Blease.



Rochelle commented, “Pamela has been one of our most inspirational clients. She takes an excellent, no-short cuts approach to branding and has overcome obstacles to turn her idea into a dream realized. Her jewelry collection has expanded to more than 180 pieces and she has shipped to customers in 27 countries around the world.”



Pamela’s story reflects that of many aspiring local entrepreneurs. She says, “I’m proud that I have created the life I had dreamed of. After feeling unfulfilled as a senior designer of a company, designing jewelry I did not care for, I took the leap and initiated a path to my happiness. While I was traveling to Bali on my vacations for yoga retreats, I had an epiphany that if I connected with artisans there, I could create my own line of jewelry I was passionate about. Once I focused on my goal, I took the necessary steps and my dream became a reality. I now feel elated... designing the jewelry I love, supporting myself, and working each year in my favorite place, Bali.”



Pamela Forman launched Bluemoonstone Creations (www.bluemoonstone.net) in 2012. She designs handcrafted sterling silver and 18K gold vermeil jewelry pieces with rainbow moonstones and other semi-precious gemstones. Pamela describes her business, “My intricately detailed bohemian and Victorian-inspired design style is captured by talented artisans in Bali who handcraft all of my pieces, accented with quality gemstones that I have sourced from India and the Baltic Region.”



About SCORE: Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs in 2019 alone.



Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



SCORE Contacts:

Rochelle Blease

Chapter Co-Chair

401-226-0077

rochelle.blease@scorevolunteer.org



Jim Mutschler

Chapter Co-Chair

508-361-9352

David Bradley

401-300-4914



https://ri.score.org



