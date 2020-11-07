Press Releases 7 Gunn Media Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from 7 Gunn Media: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: 26th Annual Black Harvest Film Festival World Premiere: "BLACK Mama Sable"

Filmmaker Okema Gunn Creates Short Film from Perspectives about the Chicago Riots, Police Brutality, Pandemic and Struggles of African-Americans





“Black Mama Sable” was originally a poem written by filmmaker/educator Okema

“Seven” Gunn as a response to the climate of these times and angst felt in the aftermath of several events. This story highlights a supernatural grandmother who is a community activist, counselor, griot and healer. In the story, the young teen called “Cadence,” confronts her father (Officer Rashid Taylor) about police brutality.



“Each character has a strong presence and I know people just like Black Mama

Sable, Officer Rashid Taylor, and Cadence Williams. They represent the times we live in and the hopes and struggles of 3 generations,” says Gunn. This film includes all Chicago-native cast and crew. Starring Masequa Myers, Simeon Henderson and Jada Hamilton.



“The characters were more like the people I cast than vice versa. I created the characters with these phenomenal actors in mind and I was lucky to have them. Our cast and crew was small because I took all health safety precautions with this SAG film during the pandemic," Gunn explains.



Influences for creating the film were: education and storytelling, family legacy and identity, African-American History and African Culture/Customs, the Pandemic of 2020, the murder of George Floyd by the hands of the Minnesota police (and other deaths), protests, riots and looting.



Copy and paste both links:



Watch the Trailer for Black Mama Sable:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jU5zXa5ktvw



For tix to see "Black Mama Sable" go to:

https://www.siskelfilmcenter.org/shorts-program-voices-our-time Chicago, IL, November 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “Black Mama Sable” premieres at the 26th Black Harvest Film Festival beginning on Nov. 10 through Nov. 23 as part of the “Voices of Our Time” shorts block. The 9-minute short film addresses a multitude of topics that the U.S. and world have faced in the year 2020. (Logline) After the Chicago Riots, a rebellious teenager goes to visit her mystical grandmother over the summer and discovers the origins of the struggles of African-Americans.“Black Mama Sable” was originally a poem written by filmmaker/educator Okema“Seven” Gunn as a response to the climate of these times and angst felt in the aftermath of several events. This story highlights a supernatural grandmother who is a community activist, counselor, griot and healer. In the story, the young teen called “Cadence,” confronts her father (Officer Rashid Taylor) about police brutality.“Each character has a strong presence and I know people just like Black MamaSable, Officer Rashid Taylor, and Cadence Williams. They represent the times we live in and the hopes and struggles of 3 generations,” says Gunn. This film includes all Chicago-native cast and crew. Starring Masequa Myers, Simeon Henderson and Jada Hamilton.“The characters were more like the people I cast than vice versa. I created the characters with these phenomenal actors in mind and I was lucky to have them. Our cast and crew was small because I took all health safety precautions with this SAG film during the pandemic," Gunn explains.Influences for creating the film were: education and storytelling, family legacy and identity, African-American History and African Culture/Customs, the Pandemic of 2020, the murder of George Floyd by the hands of the Minnesota police (and other deaths), protests, riots and looting.Copy and paste both links:Watch the Trailer for Black Mama Sable:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jU5zXa5ktvwFor tix to see "Black Mama Sable" go to:https://www.siskelfilmcenter.org/shorts-program-voices-our-time Contact Information 7 Gunn Media

Okema Gunn

847-845-6846



Attached Files

"Black Mama Sable" (2020):Short Film Black Mama Sable Title Card Filename: AShortFilmbyOkema_Seven_Gunn2.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from 7 Gunn Media