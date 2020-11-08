UK Conveyancers Must Step Up to the Stamp Duty Land Tax Holiday Challenge and Homebuyer Conveyancing Does Just That

Press Releases Homebuyer Conveyancing Press Release Share Blog

Instructing a Solicitor promptly when you place your property on the market and before offer acceptance stage gets you ready to exchange fast. Understand the true legal costs involved by using the Homebuyer Conveyancing comparison website.





It's an opportunity where the Homeowner saves £1000's, as the Stamp Duty Land Tax has been relaxed and will resume for the majority in March 2021. The next phase of movers will be December and January when school holidays occur.



Duncan Pattinson MD of We Help You Too that manages the comparison website states, "The process is made difficult because both Sellers and Buyers are instructing when offers are accepted. If they instruct a Solicitor when they place their property on the market and use an approved Mortgage Lender Conveyancer that can act for their next mortgage then they will be streets ahead."



To help with this many are using the Homebuyer Conveyancing comparison website to compare conveyancing quotes for their sale and purchase. They can filter the comprehensive and accurate results by price, location and by Mortgage lender without disclosing their personal details. Great news for all parties as the Solicitor hears from potential Clients that want to do business and can afford to do so.



Homebuyer Conveyancing steps up by introducing a search pledge within their search pack which is already a value for money product. The pledge provides another set of searches for Free should they need to pull out of the transaction through no fault of their own. No one likes to plan to fail but this is a great addition that supports the Buyer to instruct before they even find a property. They know the lender they will use and they can literally get the ground work done so that when they do find a property they can move fast to exchange.



The UK Conveyancing teams have already worked through one lockdown and the recent November lockdown should not impact their ability to manage transactions. The UK government has announced that property transactions remain Open.



Transactions can be delayed due to external services, Local Authority and Surveyors are the main problem areas. Surveyors are booked up and getting a Survey done within 7 days is almost impossible. Local Authorities have a backlog and some by as much as 80 days. With this in mind Solicitors are keen to be instructed when properties are placed on the market for sale.



Buyers and Sellers can visit the Homebuyer Conveyancing comparison website 24/7 and when ready can take a fixed fee quote away. They can even schedule a direct call from their chosen Solicitor firm. If they do instruct then the solicitor will send out a Client care pack and the terms of engagement. They ask that these be signed and returned promptly. Electronic signatures are accepted by most. On receipt the conveyance can begin and ID checks are carried out.



