Meadows Bank Total Loans Increase 24%

Total Assets of the bank reached $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $162.9 million from September 30, 2019. Las Vegas, NV, November 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Meadows Bank , headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that its Total Loans as of September 30, 2020 were $1.0 billion, a 24% growth or $195.8 million over loans outstanding at September 30, 2019.Total Deposits grew by $110.4 million from September 30, 2019 to $933.6 million at September 30, 2020.“We have been actively lending throughout the pandemic and will continue to be here to not only help our clients make it through, but to expand, grow and prosper,” said Arvind Menon, president & CEO of the bank. He added, “We know the local climate in our communities, we take the time to understand the needs of each of our clients and we put our clients first.”Total Assets of the bank reached $1.1 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $162.9 million from September 30, 2019.