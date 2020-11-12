Harkiss Designs Opens Holiday Pop-Up Shop

This Holiday season, Harkiss Designs will launch its first ever holiday Pop-Up Shop in New Jersey showcasing the collection from Home Décor, Tabletops and Fashion Jewelry. This is a unique opportunity for everyone in the Jersey City area to experience the beauty of East Africa at your door. Harkiss Designs will now be available for in-person shopping, online, at HarkissDesigns.com and curbside pick-up.





Harkiss Designs is far more than a company that sells unique jewelry, home goods and gifts. It is also a Fair-Trade company focused on bringing beautifully handcrafted African products to the U.S. while positively changing the lives of the hard-working artisans who create them. Now, Harkiss Designs is opening a beautiful Pop-Up Shop in West New York for everyone’s holiday shopping needs.



Founded in 2011 by Harriet Zaffoni, Harkiss Designs works directly with 11 families in East Africa, who employ hundreds of craftsmen and women to translate designs into handcrafted one-of-a-kind items sold online and through various retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Each item sold by Harkiss Designs is meticulously crafted in Harriet’s native East African countries, Uganda & Kenya, by these talented men and women who are responsible for supporting their entire families using the skills obtained through generations of artisanship.



Fairtrade-certified Products and Materials

Customers can feel good about purchasing Harkiss Designs products because not only do they focus on truly advancing the lives of the artisans they employ but they also only source sustainable materials. From fabric woven from the pulp of the kukui nut to locally sourced cow horn and other accouterments, these products are created with the utmost care. Harkiss Designs is Fairtrade-certified and committed to making a difference in our communities and the world.



Doing Good While Creating Beauty

Born and raised in Uganda, Harriet saw first-hand the effects of poverty and the subordination of women in the country. These experiences molded her into becoming the entrepreneurial humanitarian she is today. Through a percentage of Harkiss Designs sales and the generous support of donors, more than $200k has been raised for Lend A Hand Uganda – USA (LAHU-USA), an organization focused on improving the lives of Ugandan children and their communities.



This Holiday season, Harkiss Designs will launch its first ever holiday Pop-Up Shop in New Jersey showcasing the collection from Home Décor, Tabletops and Fashion Jewelry. This is a unique opportunity for everyone in the Jersey City area to experience the beauty of East Africa at your door. Harkiss Designs will now be available for in-person shopping, online, at HarkissDesigns.com and curbside pick-up.



Harkiss Designs Pop-Up Shop is located at 5401 JFK Boulevard E. West New York, NJ 07093. Customers can pop in or call ahead to make a safe shopping appointment by calling 646-224-5906.



