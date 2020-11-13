STOMP Out Bullying Celebrates Fourth Annual National Block It Out Day, Encouraging Students to Empower Themselves Online

National Block It Out Day, a STOMP Out Bullying initiative, the goal is to block negativity from the digital lives of students and, by doing so, end cruelty, homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, racism, hatred and online violence. Last year on National Block It Out Day 3 Million people created a chain reaction by participating in and spreading the word to their friends and family who blocked out cyberbullies, haters and trolls.





During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in kids and teens usage of digital platforms for personal use and for online learning. With the increased usage of digital devices and social media apps, students who are prone to being bullied in school are likely to now be cyberbullied. Although cyberbullying has been around for a long time, we’re living in unprecedented times and when kids are stressed out and bored the opportunity to cyberbully is appealing.



“Imagine all those children that are now being home schooled online and afraid to sign into their accounts due to the same reason,” said Ross Ellis, founder and CEO of STOMP Out Bullying. “Children who have more free time on their hands may find additional screen time attractive and cyberbullying can become one of their activities.



National Block It Out Day aims to promote positivity in the digital community and encourages everyone who is being bullied or mistreated online to block out their bully on social media and urge their friends, family and others to do the same. According to The Cyberbullying Research Center, 34% of the students surveyed have experienced cyberbullying in their lifetimes.



STOMP Out Bullying is thrilled to have Quest Diagnostics as it’s official sponsor to help the organization continue to block negativity in the digital space. “This year, we are asking youths around the world from every corner of the web to block out their bullies to create a more positive and safe digital space for themselves,” says Ross Ellis, CEO and Founder of STOMP Out Bullying. She continues, “this year we especially hope to continue to create an even bigger chain reaction that will end cruelty and online hatred.”



About STOMP Out Bullying™



Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying™ is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, LGBTQ+ discrimination, racism and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion and equality. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying, as well as educating kids and teens in school and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide, and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns.



