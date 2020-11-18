Press Releases HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: HCA/HealthONE's North Suburban Medical Center Announces New Director of Acute Care Services





Nelson will oversee the acute care units at the hospital including the Medical/Surgical unit and the Orthopaedic/Trauma unit. Nelson is a familiar HealthONE colleague having been Manager of the Medical/Cardiology Unit at Swedish Medical Center for the past four years. In that role, Nelson lowered colleague turnover rates and was nominated as leader of the year. Prior to that, she served as Assistant Director of Nursing in the Progressive Care Unit also at Swedish Medical Center where she enhanced the quality of care and led the unit to have a successful Joint Commission visit with zero findings.



“I am thrilled that Brooke has decided to join our North Suburban family and there is no doubt that she will uplift the care provided in our Ortho/Trauma and Medical/Surgical units and our overall leadership and nursing teams throughout our hospital,” said Michael Hansen, Chief Nursing Officer at North Suburban Medical Center. “She is known for being a great mentor who celebrates and elevates her teams – helping them grow in their careers.”



Nelson has served as the Interim Director of Acute Care Services at North Suburban since early October of this year, and formally began her role on Monday, November 16, 2020. Thornton, CO, November 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- North Suburban Medical Center recently announced the appointment of Brooke Nelson, RN to director of acute care services.Nelson will oversee the acute care units at the hospital including the Medical/Surgical unit and the Orthopaedic/Trauma unit. Nelson is a familiar HealthONE colleague having been Manager of the Medical/Cardiology Unit at Swedish Medical Center for the past four years. In that role, Nelson lowered colleague turnover rates and was nominated as leader of the year. Prior to that, she served as Assistant Director of Nursing in the Progressive Care Unit also at Swedish Medical Center where she enhanced the quality of care and led the unit to have a successful Joint Commission visit with zero findings.“I am thrilled that Brooke has decided to join our North Suburban family and there is no doubt that she will uplift the care provided in our Ortho/Trauma and Medical/Surgical units and our overall leadership and nursing teams throughout our hospital,” said Michael Hansen, Chief Nursing Officer at North Suburban Medical Center. “She is known for being a great mentor who celebrates and elevates her teams – helping them grow in their careers.”Nelson has served as the Interim Director of Acute Care Services at North Suburban since early October of this year, and formally began her role on Monday, November 16, 2020. Contact Information HCA/HealthONE

Betty Rueda-Aguilar

303-453-2762



NorthSuburban.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center