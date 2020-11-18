Compare Insurance Relaunches Travel Insurance

Press Releases Compareinsurance.ae Press Release Share Blog

Heinrich Brand, COO and Co-Founder of Hepstar said: “Travel Insurance is a must have when travelling. It offers a variety of assistance services and benefits in the event of inconvenience, as well as the financial guarantees necessary to ensure a traveller’s admission to quality medical facilities and provision of appropriate care. The risk associated medical and cancellation events can result in significant financial disaster for travellers. By reviewing insurance options, prospective travellers gain a better understanding of the risks associated with travel, allowing them to purchase the appropriate cover to provide peace of mind before and during travel.” Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Compare Insurance would like to announce that it’s once again offering Travel Insurance to customers with a range of insurance providers now offering COVID-19 cover.Customers buying Travel Insurance policies with Compare Insurance will now have the option of purchasing cover for cancellation in the event they were to test positive for COVID-19 and are unable to travel.Some insurance options also include additional protection in the form of transportation arrangements to the insured’s home country or reimbursement of quarantine related accommodation costs in the event the insured falls ill due to COVID-19 on his or her trip.Faisal Farooqui, CEO of Compare Insurance said: “For the last few months we’ve been working with Hepstar and our various insurance partners to provide our customers with additional protection when travelling. The volatility and uncertainty associated with COVID-19 has resulted in people being afraid or unable to travel. With new enhanced insurance options which provide COVID-19 coverage, we continue to ensure our customers have a variety of options to be adequately protected when travelling.”Heinrich Brand, COO and Co-Founder of Hepstar said: “Travel Insurance is a must have when travelling. It offers a variety of assistance services and benefits in the event of inconvenience, as well as the financial guarantees necessary to ensure a traveller’s admission to quality medical facilities and provision of appropriate care. The risk associated medical and cancellation events can result in significant financial disaster for travellers. By reviewing insurance options, prospective travellers gain a better understanding of the risks associated with travel, allowing them to purchase the appropriate cover to provide peace of mind before and during travel.” Contact Information Compareinsurance.ae

