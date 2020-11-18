PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Evaluate Research Issues a New Update Note on United Bancorp, Inc.'s Q3 Earnings Results


Ramsey, NJ, November 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Evaluate Research, an independent research firm, has issued an Update Note recently on United Bancorp, Inc., based in Martins Ferry, Ohio. Evaluate Research is the only firm actively researching United Bancorp. The complete Update Note can be downloaded from their website, www.evaluateresearch.com, as well as United Bancorp’s website (www.unitedbancorp.com). Evaluate Research, for the past five years, has specialized in researching underfollowed equities.

Further complete details of United Bancorp's earnings release can be viewed on their corporate website.

This communication is issued by Evaluate Research Ltd. and is not a solicitation for investment. It is not guaranteed as to accuracy, nor is it a complete statement, of the companies/securities referred to. This press release/all reports are based on information available to the public; no representation is made with regard to its accuracy or completeness. Opinions are subject to change without notice. To the extent permitted by law, Evaluate does not accept any liability arising from the use of this communication. See complete important risk information and disclosures on our website and in all reports.

Contact:
Sandy Mehta, CFA – sandy@evaluateresearch.com
Contact Information
Evaluate Research
Sandy Mehta
+1 617-848-8279
Contact
evaluateresearch.com

