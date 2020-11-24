PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Fred Marshall Painting

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Fred Marshall Painting: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Fred Marshall Painting Selected as Park City’s Best Painting Contractor


Fred Marshall Painting was selected as the best painting contractor in the Park Record’s 2020 Park City’s Best magazine.

Fred Marshall Painting Selected as Park City’s Best Painting Contractor
Park City, UT, November 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Fred Marshall Painting (FMP) was selected as the winner in the best painting contractor category in the Park Record’s Park City’s Best magazine. FMP has been recognized in the Park City’s Best publication for the last five years.

Ethan Bennett, FMP’s General Manager and part-owner, said, “We are honored to have been selected as the best painting contractor in the Park City area. Thank you to all those that voted. We greatly appreciate our talented and hard-working employees that are the reason for the company’s success.”

To learn more about Fred Marshall Painting, please call (435) 649-8708 or visit the website at www.fredmarshallpainting.com.

About Fred Marshall Painting

Fred Marshall Painting was founded in 1974 in Park City, Utah. Because of its reputation for excellent quality, it has grown to be the largest painting contractor in Summit County. Fred Marshall Painting specializes in the interior and exterior painting of custom homes and light commercial projects.
Contact Information
Fred Marshall Painting
Ethan Bennett
(435) 649-8708
Contact
https://www.fredmarshallpainting.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Fred Marshall Painting
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help