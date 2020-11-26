GSPANN Achieves Adobe Experience Manager Sites Specialization

Press Releases GSPANN Technologies, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

GSPANN is a longstanding member of the Adobe Solution Partner Program, delivering end-to-end digital journeys, driving brand engagement, and improving sales through successful deployments for many global brands. This specialization has further confirmed the already-established reputation of GSPANN’s team of Adobe-certified subject-matter experts, project managers, and consultants.



Adobe awards specializations to Solution Partners who have both certified technical proficiency and confirmed customer success in a specialized solution. By achieving specialization, these partners differentiate themselves in a competitive market by highlighting their knowledge and expertise. With rigorous requirements, specialization is only reached by a small percentage of Adobe partners.



Applauding the team’s dedication to achieving the Adobe Experience Manager specialization, Rama Aluri, global head of GSPANN’s E-commerce and Enterprise Content Management Practice, said, “Congratulations to the entire GSPANN team for this achievement as we remain committed to our Adobe partnership. We also thank all our clients for the opportunity to partner with GSPANN and the Adobe Partner Marketing team for their continuous support.”



With this specialization, GSPANN continues the design, implementation, and support of Adobe Experience Manager Sites for many of the largest B2C and B2B brands in North America.



GSPANN’s Adobe Experience Manager Specialization: The Adobe Experience Manager Specialization positions GSPANN as one of the select few partners who deliver world-class omnichannel experiences on Adobe Experience Manager. It demonstrates the skill and knowledge needed to deliver integrated e-commerce, headless content delivery and content solutions, and support the entirety of a consumer’s digital marketing journey.



