Confidence in Leadership Spurs Superior Fence & Rail’s Growth to Denver, Colorado

Superior Fence & Rail is prepared to face the competitive fence building market in Denver and Colorado Springs, leveraging their proven business systems and experience business leaders to meet consumer demands for quality fence contractors.





Experienced franchisee, new to the fence industry.



Jeff McKenna is no stranger to the franchising business. He spent more than a decade with a nationally-known, successful franchise. While Jeff is well-versed in franchising and the way successful systems work to benefit all parties, he is new to the fence building industry. Superior Fence & Rail owner Zach Peyton believes that Jeff is positioned for fantastic success in Colorado and beyond, saying, “He’s already selected a top-notch GM to lead the team, and I expect them both to build a strong team to dominate the market.”



“The core of the operation.”



New Superior Fence & Rail of Denver General Manager Manuel Rabelo brings many years of a successful sales career to the table, noting that he’s “been ready to take on new challenges for some time.” Manuel’s background in pharmaceutical sales and manufacturing are the key components that made him an obvious choice for helping head up the new franchise. He’s ready to engage all aspects of his position, which will include selling, managing and hands-on fence construction. Manuel adds, “I truly believe we are going to take the Denver market to new heights.” He believes that the in addition to Superior Fence & Rail’s strong buying power, their standard processes and technology to help grow the business are the “core of the operation” that will be instrumental in the new franchise’s success.



Superior Fence & Rail, the “go-to brand.”



Jeff McKenna and Manuel Rabelo have come to a consensus that it’s the focus on processes and technology that truly sets the Superior Fence & Rail franchise apart. With the massive buying power offered by the brand, Jeff and his team will be able to enter the fence building market with immediately competitive pricing. Zach Peyton sees the upward pressure on the cedar market due to the COVID crisis, a potentially fortuitous opportunity to introduce Superior’s vinyl products into the Denver and Colorado Springs fence building markets. As for the future of the Superior Fence & Rail brand, Jeff sees Superior Fence & Rail becoming “the go-to brand for fencing across the country.”



Denver, CO, November 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- These days we never travel without our cell phone navigating our path. From our doorstep to parts unknown, our trustworthy navigation apps help us arrive at our destination. The same logic can be applied to new business ventures. No one wants to start anew without someone to help them navigate, turn-by-turn. New Superior Fence & Rail franchise owner Jeff McKenna is putting his trust in the experts in the fence building industry, who he is confident will help lead him to success. When speaking about Superior Fence & Rail owners Chris and Zach, Jeff explains, "When working with a franchise, the relationship with the franchisor is very important. You have to be confident in the product and processes, but you also have to be confident in and comfortable with leadership. Their character is what sealed the deal." He also notes that ownership's focus on the health and growth of franchise locations played an integral role in his decision to become the new Superior Fence & Rail of Denver owner.

For franchising information, visit https://fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com/ or contact franchise@superiorfenceandrial.com