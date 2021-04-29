Principled Technologies Releases Study Measuring Benchmark Performance and Battery Life of Four Business Laptops with Intel Core and AMD Ryzen Processors

Durham, NC, April 29, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- When companies are selecting laptops for their employees, strong performance and battery life are often priorities. Principled Technologies (PT) conducted benchmark testing on two pairs of Lenovo ThinkPad business laptops - half powered by Intel Core processors and half powered by AMD Ryzen processors - to see how they compared on these fronts. PT measured performance and battery life with MobileMark 2018 and web-browsing performance with WebXPRT 3.
According to the report, “We learned that the Intel Core i3-10110U processor-powered Lenovo ThinkPad X13 achieved up to 64.8 percent better performance than its AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U processor-powered counterpart and would last 38 minutes longer while unplugged. The Intel Core i5-10310U vPro-processor-powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14 achieved up to 77.5 percent better performance than its AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U processor-powered counterpart, and its battery life was only 8 minutes shorter.”
