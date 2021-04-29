Principled Technologies Releases Study Measuring Benchmark Performance and Battery Life of Four Business Laptops with Intel Core and AMD Ryzen Processors

Two Lenovo ThinkPad systems powered by Intel Core i3-10110U and Core i5-10310U vPro processors achieved better benchmark performance than equivalent systems with AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U and Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U processors and had comparable or better battery life.





According to the report, “We learned that the Intel Core i3-10110U processor-powered Lenovo ThinkPad X13 achieved up to 64.8 percent better performance than its AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U processor-powered counterpart and would last 38 minutes longer while unplugged. The Intel Core i5-10310U vPro-processor-powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14 achieved up to 77.5 percent better performance than its AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U processor-powered counterpart, and its battery life was only 8 minutes shorter.”



To learn more, read the report at



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit



Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, April 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- When companies are selecting laptops for their employees, strong performance and battery life are often priorities. Principled Technologies (PT) conducted benchmark testing on two pairs of Lenovo ThinkPad business laptops - half powered by Intel Core processors and half powered by AMD Ryzen processors - to see how they compared on these fronts. PT measured performance and battery life with MobileMark 2018 and web-browsing performance with WebXPRT 3.According to the report, “We learned that the Intel Core i3-10110U processor-powered Lenovo ThinkPad X13 achieved up to 64.8 percent better performance than its AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U processor-powered counterpart and would last 38 minutes longer while unplugged. The Intel Core i5-10310U vPro-processor-powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14 achieved up to 77.5 percent better performance than its AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U processor-powered counterpart, and its battery life was only 8 minutes shorter.”To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/mICL8op About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com