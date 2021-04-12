Principled Technologies Releases New Study Comparing OLTP Performance of Two Generations of Dell EMC PowerEdge MX Servers

Durham, NC, April 12, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- To quantify the potential benefits of upgrading server hardware, Principled Technologies measured the online transactional processing (OLTP) performance of next-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge MX750c servers, powered by 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and current-generation PowerEdge MX740c servers. They also looked at the VM density each generation of servers supported and the application response time each achieved.
According to the report, “In our hands-on testing, a VMware vSAN cluster of next-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge MX servers not only boosted total OLTP performance by more than a third over a cluster of current-generation models, but it also reduced application response time by 8.5 percent.”
To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/l4CpAoi
or view the infographic at http://facts.pt/jIPmKhf
.
