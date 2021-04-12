PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases New Study Comparing OLTP Performance of Two Generations of Dell EMC PowerEdge MX Servers


Next-generation PowerEdge MX750c servers did more SQL Server OLTP work and supported greater VM density than current-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge MX740c servers.

Durham, NC, April 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- To quantify the potential benefits of upgrading server hardware, Principled Technologies measured the online transactional processing (OLTP) performance of next-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge MX750c servers, powered by 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and current-generation PowerEdge MX740c servers. They also looked at the VM density each generation of servers supported and the application response time each achieved.

According to the report, “In our hands-on testing, a VMware vSAN cluster of next-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge MX servers not only boosted total OLTP performance by more than a third over a cluster of current-generation models, but it also reduced application response time by 8.5 percent.”

To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/l4CpAoi or view the infographic at http://facts.pt/jIPmKhf.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

