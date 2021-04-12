Principled Technologies Releases New Study Comparing OLTP Performance of Two Generations of Dell EMC PowerEdge MX Servers

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, April 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- To quantify the potential benefits of upgrading server hardware, Principled Technologies measured the online transactional processing (OLTP) performance of next-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge MX750c servers, powered by 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and current-generation PowerEdge MX740c servers. They also looked at the VM density each generation of servers supported and the application response time each achieved.According to the report, “In our hands-on testing, a VMware vSAN cluster of next-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge MX servers not only boosted total OLTP performance by more than a third over a cluster of current-generation models, but it also reduced application response time by 8.5 percent.”To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/l4CpAoi or view the infographic at http://facts.pt/jIPmKhf About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com