Principled Technologies Finds That Latest-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R650 Server Can Deliver More Raw IOPS Than Its Predecessor

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, March 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- As organizations grow, they can struggle to meet server resource demands for their applications and workloads. New servers could help meet those demands and potentially support more users and greater application usage. The latest generation of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers have arrived, and at PT, a new Dell EMC PowerEdge R650 server with NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSDs delivered up to 15 times the raw IOPS of a previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 server. The IOPS increase was due partially to the new, unique RAID controller, which allowed the server to access high-performance NVMe storage with a redundant hardware architecture. According to the report, “[t]he new RAID controller in Dell EMC PowerEdge R650 servers can allow the servers to access high-performance NVMe PCIe Gen4 storage with a redundant hardware architecture where previous Dell server generations relied on software-defined RAID solutions to do so.”In addition, compared to a previous-generation server, PT found that the latest-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R650 transferred up to 15 times the data per second from its CPUs to its disks and reduced latency by up to 93 percent.Read the full report at http://facts.pt/qvST5X5 About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com