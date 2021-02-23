Principled Technologies Finds That an Intel Core i7-10610U Processor-Powered Laptop with Intel vPro Technology Was More Responsive Than a Thin Client Running VDI

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, February 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Working remotely can present plenty of distractions that affect productivity. A user’s system shouldn’t be one of them. In Principled Technologies (PT) testing, an Intel Core i7-10610U processor-powered laptop delivered significant performance benefits over a thin client running applications in a Windows Virtual Desktop environment. These benefits can translate to a better user experience while enabling users to complete tasks faster.Regarding video conferencing, the PT report states that “[t]he Intel Core i7 processor-powered laptop with Intel vPro technology delivered more FPS than the thin client...,” and that “[h]igher-quality video during video conferencing can contribute to a better experience because you can focus on meeting content.”For more information, read the report at http://facts.pt/ffN9zVy About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com