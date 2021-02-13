Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Performance, Value, Thermals, and Acoustics for the Dell Precision 3640 Tower vs. the Dell OptiPlex 7080 Tower

In hands-on testing, PT found that the Dell Precision 3640 Tower workstation provided better performance and value compared to a Dell OptiPlex 7080 Tower.





According to the report, “...the Dell Precision 3640 Tower outperformed the Dell OptiPlex 7080 Tower in the majority of the benchmark workloads, achieving those productivity wins with improved or comparable thermal and acoustic measurements. The Dell Precision 3640 Tower improved performance on high-intensity office software and workstation applications at a slightly higher cost—with the Intel Core i9-10900K processor-based configuration priced at around US $27 more than its Dell OptiPlex 7080 Tower counterpart.”



To learn more about how performance desktop users could benefit from stepping up to a Dell Precision 3640 Tower, read the full report at



