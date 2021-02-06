PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Intel Celeron N5100 Processor-Powered Chromebook Was More Responsive Than a MediaTek Helio P60T Processor-Powered Chromebook, Principled Technologies Study Says


In a series of tests, the Chromebook powered by an Intel processor saved time completing tasks in classroom apps.

Durham, NC, February 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies compared two Chromebooks on a series of hand-timed tasks: an Intel Celeron N5100 processor-powered Chromebook, and a Chromebook powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T processor. Whether the device was multitasking (completing an activity during a Google Meet call) or completing only one task at a time, the Intel Celeron N5100 processor-powered Chromebook was more responsive, saving time across several apps and tasks.

To learn more about how an Intel Celeron N5100 processor-powered Chromebook could benefit classrooms in a remote learning environment, read the full report at http://facts.pt/KkdKcrY and see the video at http://facts.pt/YAIEFMC.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

