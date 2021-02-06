Intel Celeron N5100 Processor-Powered Chromebook Was More Responsive Than a MediaTek Helio P60T Processor-Powered Chromebook, Principled Technologies Study Says

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, February 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Principled Technologies compared two Chromebooks on a series of hand-timed tasks: an Intel Celeron N5100 processor-powered Chromebook, and a Chromebook powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T processor. Whether the device was multitasking (completing an activity during a Google Meet call) or completing only one task at a time, the Intel Celeron N5100 processor-powered Chromebook was more responsive, saving time across several apps and tasks.To learn more about how an Intel Celeron N5100 processor-powered Chromebook could benefit classrooms in a remote learning environment, read the full report at http://facts.pt/KkdKcrY and see the video at http://facts.pt/YAIEFMC About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com