Principled Technologies Report Compares Multitasking Performance Among Chromebooks with Different Intel Core and Celeron Processors


Three Chromebooks powered by Intel Core processors completed common tasks in less time than a Chromebook powered by an Intel Celeron processor.

Durham, NC, January 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Choosing a Chromebook with a higher-bin Intel processor can make a difference in the time remote employees spend when multitasking during meetings. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the responsiveness of four Chromebooks while completing a variety of work-related tasks during a five-way video conference in Google Meet.

According to PT, “Chromebooks powered by Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processors completed tasks in various professional and creative apps faster than a Chromebook powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. The Chromebooks achieved their respective timings while connected to a five-way Google Meet video call, representing a true to life use case.”

To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/hxt6e7a, and watch the video at http://facts.pt/5eljsff.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

