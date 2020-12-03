Kensington Self Storage, Spartanburg, South Carolina, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.

Press Releases Midcoast Properties, Inc Press Release Share Blog

For additional information visit www.midcoastproperties.com or contact Bobby Moss at (864)569-2786 or Bobby@MidcoastProperties.com or Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM at (843) 342-7650 or Dale@MidcoastProperties.com. Hilton Head Island, SC, December 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of Kensington Self Storage, located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller, with Bobby Moss as lead broker. The facility was sold to a national buyer.Kensington Storage is a 329 unit self storage facility, located on two parcels with 30,550 rentable square feet of traditional and climate units, a rental office, fencing, LED lighting, security cameras and 24/7 gate access. The facility enjoys good visibility from Kensington Drive and John B White Boulevard / SC-296, just one mile off of I-26. This area experiences 29,000 vehicles per day. Spartanburg is approximately 30 miles east of Greenville, South Carolina and 75 miles southwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.Despite the challenging times created by COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic, buyers' interests and activities have been strong in the self storage market, and the team at Midcoast Properties, Inc. has closed multiple transactions during this unsettling time. They continue to be client-focused and serve as a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.For additional information visit www.midcoastproperties.com or contact Bobby Moss at (864)569-2786 or Bobby@MidcoastProperties.com or Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM at (843) 342-7650 or Dale@MidcoastProperties.com. Contact Information Midcoast Properties, Inc.

