RSA Announces Four New Board Members and 2021 Board of Directors

Denver, CO, December 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Reprographic Services Association (RSA) announces the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2021. Joining the Board this year are Dan Hemming of Reprodux, Dan Lienemann, Action Reprographics, Dan Soldavini, California Survey & Drafting Supply and Clint Tornow of BPI Color. "I am pleased to welcome our newest members to the 2021 RSA Board of Directors. Their experience, enthusiasm, and diversity truly represent the integrity and entrepreneurial spirit of the RSA," said Board President Bruce Franz.Bruce Franz, Vice President of Franz Reprographics based in Minneapolis, MN is the first RSA President to serve a two-year term incorporating structural changes approved by the membership in 2018. Joining Bruce on the executive committee for a two-year term as Vice President is Luci Miller. Luci will rise to President of the Board in the Fall of 2021 when the current term expires. "I am truly honored to be able to serve an association that has given so much to my business and to the reprographic industry friends I have made during my time in the RSA," said Luci Miller.The 2021 RSA Board of Directors:President - Bruce Franz - Franz Reprographics Minneapolis, MNVice President - Luci Miller - Miller IDS Austin, TXSecretary/Membership - Dan Hemming - Reprodux Mississauga, Ontario, CanadaTreasurer - Cheryl Frizzell - Key Blue Prints Inc, Columbus, OHMarketing/National Sales - Keith McHugh - R.S. Knapp Lyndhurst, NJProducts and Services - Tony Dargo - Eastern Engineering Indianapolis, INCompliance and Standards - Dan Lienemann - Action Reprographics Des Moines, IATechnology - Dan Soldavini - California Survey & Drafting Supply Sacramento, CAYoung Professionals - Clint Tornow - BPI Color Milwaukee, WIFormed in 2001, the Reprographic Services Association (RSA) is a North American network of 78 companies with more than 200 locations. Serving the Architectural, Engineering and Construction (AEC) sectors, the RSA Affiliated Companies provide a wide variety of Print, Equipment and Digital Technology Solutions. As independently owned and operated businesses, RSA affiliates represent the true embodiment of the entrepreneurial enterprise and cooperative spirit.For more information about the RSA, visit www.rsacorporation.comMedia Contact: Kevin Howes303.428.0479Khowes@rsacorporation.com

Kevin Howes

303-428-0479



rsaorg.com

