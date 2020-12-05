Advice Company, a Pioneering Online Legal Publisher, Launches Three Major Interdisciplinary Initiatives Across its Attorney and Expert Witness Properties

Press Releases Advice Company Press Release Share Blog

- Creation of a new Award / Honors platform for Attorneys – America's Preferred™ - that will recognize qualitative accomplishment, competence, character, and social awareness in addition to the traditional quantitative benchmarks.



- Fielding an in-depth study of the effects of COVID-19 on the practices of more than 18,000 Attorneys and Expert Witnesses, focusing on the current and future utilization of remote rather than in-person motions, depositions, and trials (utilizing Zoom, Teams, etc.).



- Total revamping of its pace-setting attorney and expert witness directories, ExpertPages.com and AttorneyPages.com (both launched in 1995), to create a more compelling and technologically up-to-date user experience.



"While each of these initiatives is exciting on its own," said Gerry H. Goldsholle, Founder & CEO of Advice Company. "Taken together, they represent a significant change and challenge for the Advice Company team, with many of our team members working remotely from homes across the country. To ensure our new Awards/Honors platform's quality, we are currently reaching out to the Deans of top law schools, bar association executives, retired judges, and other legal profession leadership."



"The high level of response from attorneys to our continuing COVID-19 surveys shows the great interest on their behalf, and early data is showing the significant impact that attorneys are experiencing due to the ongoing pandemic," Goldsholle continued.



For most attorneys and experts, recovering from the effects of the pandemic will take some time, and considerable cost, meaning every dollar spent on promotion must work even harder in the months ahead. Our newly revamped sites, attracting more potential clients, will continue to be an essential part of every attorney's and expert's client acquisition program.



About Advice Company (www.AdviceCompany.com)

Advice Company, a Public Benefit Corporation, has been an innovative leader in providing information and services over the Internet since 1995. Advice Company, and its affiliates have been widely credited for creating some of the most iconic legal, insurance, home improvement, and senior living content on the Internet. Its websites have won numerous accolades, awards, and honors over the past 25 years. Advice Company is headquartered in Sausalito, California, just across San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, with additional staff based in Chicago, New York, Stamford, Tucson, and West Palm Beach.



Press Contacts

Gerry H. Goldsholle Advice Company

ceo@adviceco.com

415.339.6500



Tom DeBow

DeBow Communications, Ltd.

tom@debow.com

Sausalito, CA, December 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Advice Company, a Public Benefit Corporation, today announced the launch of three major new initiatives:- Creation of a new Award / Honors platform for Attorneys – America's Preferred™ - that will recognize qualitative accomplishment, competence, character, and social awareness in addition to the traditional quantitative benchmarks.- Fielding an in-depth study of the effects of COVID-19 on the practices of more than 18,000 Attorneys and Expert Witnesses, focusing on the current and future utilization of remote rather than in-person motions, depositions, and trials (utilizing Zoom, Teams, etc.).- Total revamping of its pace-setting attorney and expert witness directories, ExpertPages.com and AttorneyPages.com (both launched in 1995), to create a more compelling and technologically up-to-date user experience."While each of these initiatives is exciting on its own," said Gerry H. Goldsholle, Founder & CEO of Advice Company. "Taken together, they represent a significant change and challenge for the Advice Company team, with many of our team members working remotely from homes across the country. To ensure our new Awards/Honors platform's quality, we are currently reaching out to the Deans of top law schools, bar association executives, retired judges, and other legal profession leadership.""The high level of response from attorneys to our continuing COVID-19 surveys shows the great interest on their behalf, and early data is showing the significant impact that attorneys are experiencing due to the ongoing pandemic," Goldsholle continued.For most attorneys and experts, recovering from the effects of the pandemic will take some time, and considerable cost, meaning every dollar spent on promotion must work even harder in the months ahead. Our newly revamped sites, attracting more potential clients, will continue to be an essential part of every attorney's and expert's client acquisition program.About Advice Company (www.AdviceCompany.com)Advice Company, a Public Benefit Corporation, has been an innovative leader in providing information and services over the Internet since 1995. Advice Company, and its affiliates have been widely credited for creating some of the most iconic legal, insurance, home improvement, and senior living content on the Internet. Its websites have won numerous accolades, awards, and honors over the past 25 years. Advice Company is headquartered in Sausalito, California, just across San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, with additional staff based in Chicago, New York, Stamford, Tucson, and West Palm Beach.Press ContactsGerry H. Goldsholle Advice Companyceo@adviceco.com415.339.6500Tom DeBowDeBow Communications, Ltd.tom@debow.com917.270.2020

Tom DeBow

917-270-2020





