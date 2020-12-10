New Company Launches in Beta and Sells Out of Applications First Day

Press Releases Customer Trusted Press Release Share Blog

Customer Trusted is a 3rd party verification seal that verifies businesses and their commitment to providing customer trusted service, products and information to its customers. Through a stringent and proprietary application process, they review applying companies’ privacy policy adherence, shipping and return efficiency, customer service, products and/or services sold, insurance, licenses and more giving customers (and potential customers) confidence in their business.



Based on the first day's overwhelming influx of applications, the company has set up a waiting list landing page and changed its official launch to January 4. “We knew based on our research we would do fairly well but never imagined we would have to shut the website down on the very first day,” says Customer Trusted CEO Paris D’Jon.



“Due to the pandemic hundreds of thousands of businesses have closed and millions of new entrepreneurs have flooded the market. It’s easy to set up a company and reach consumers in 5 minutes these days with social media. The issue has now become with less brick and mortar, easily faked review pages and more home-based businesses launching consumers want to feel they can trust the company they do business with. We bridge the trust gap between business and consumer,” says D’Jon.



Mark Davies

855-998-7878



www.customertrusted.com



