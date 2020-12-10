Gold Heat CEO Invited to Join Portland Business Journal Leadership Trust

Press Releases Gold Heat Press Release Share Blog

Brian Bishop, CEO of Gold Heat, the gold standard in electric radiant floor heat mats, has been invited to join Portland Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs in Portland, Oregon.





Brian was chosen for membership by the Portland Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his past and present business leadership experience and history of influencing the local business landscape.



“Leaders like Brian Bishop power Portland’s thriving business community,” said Craig Wessel, the Portland Business Journal publisher. “We are honored to welcome Brian as a regional business leader.”



As an invited member, Bishop will contribute articles to the Portland Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members during expert panels. Additionally, Brian will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only director and a private forum on the group’s mobile app.



“Joining the Portland Business Journal’s Leadership Trust is an excellent way to reach out to like-minded entrepreneurs for ideas and inspiration, as well as an opportunity for others in this group to reach out to me for guidance on local business issues,” states Bishop.



Bishop continues, “I am honored that the PBJLT selected me to help elevate the Gold Heat electric radiant floor heat mat brand, strengthen my circle of trusted advisors. I look forward to impacting the Portland, OR business community.”



No other manufacturer of electric radiant underfloor heat mats offers the fastest and easiest installation and supports your building, construction, or remodeling project with design assistance, installer training, and on-call troubleshooting, and technical support.



Gold Heat’s® electric radiant floor heat mats are installed into luxury motorcoaches and new tiny home construction.



Here’s Why:



Lightening-fast installation (install Gold Heat in as little as 15 minutes).



A 1-step installation process - install and set tile the same day.



Gold Heat’s ability to customize the electric radiant heat mat to complex floor plans.



The only manufacturer of radiant floor heat mats that offers diagnostic and troubleshooting assistance.



Before and after the sale support.



Joey Leffel

503-848-6190



www.goldheat.com



